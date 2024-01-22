Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled over weather. UK is hosting one this week

The University of Kentucky and University of Florida are once again holding competing blood drives this week, and this year’s event comes amid ongoing blood shortages caused in part by severe weather.

The blood drive, titled the Big Blue Slam, will take place this week across the University of Kentucky’s campus just a short time after hundreds of blood drives across the country were canceled because of winter storms, according to the American Red Cross.

People can donate blood at the Gatton Student Center Ballroom Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; at William T. Young Library on Monday from 1 to 5 p.m. and at the Lewis Honors building Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., UK said in a news release Monday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but people are encouraged to schedule appointments on the blood drive’s website or by calling 800-775-2522. Donors will receive a Big Blue Slam long-sleeve shirt, a $5 Starbucks gift card and an entry for two lower-level tickets at the UK-Florida men’s basketball game in Rupp Arena on Jan. 31.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, show a photo I.D., be in general good health and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old patients can donate with parental consent.

The blood drive, which is conducted by the Kentucky Blood Center, encourages local residents to provide more blood donations on UK’s campus than Florida gets for its blood drive. This is the 16th year of the blood drive against Florida. UK has won the blood drive three years in a row and leads the series 9-6, UK said in a news release.

Why hundreds of blood drives have been canceled

Inclement weather in January has created a nationwide emergency blood shortage. According to the American Red Cross, approximately 370 Red Cross blood drives across 27 states have been canceled this month, which has caused more than 11,000 lifesaving blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.

The Red Cross said it needs to collect approximately 12,500 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations daily to keep up with the demand.

One blood donation can save up to three lives, according to the Kentucky Blood Center. Donations to the Kentucky Blood Center go directly to saving local patients in Kentucky.

“It’s a great opportunity to re-stock shelves for local hospitals after a difficult week because of winter weather cancellations,” the Kentucky Blood Center said in a Facebook post.