Hundreds of child sex abuse claims filed on first day of New York's Child Victims Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Thousands of New Yorkers who were molested or sexually abused as children have been waiting for years – in many cases, for decades – for their day in court.

That day has arrived – and it began with a stunning barrage of lawsuits. By 5 a.m., lawyers had taken advantage of 24-hour electronic filing to submit 200 child sexual abuse lawsuits.

The number had climbed to about 350 legal claims by 8:30 a.m., and risen again to 385 by noon.

A one-year window for filing old civil claims for child sexual abuse opened at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The window was created by the state Legislature’s adoption in January of the Child Victims Act, which makes it easier for accusers to seek criminal and civil sanction of their abusers.

It shows signs of being a legal free-for-all.

Gregory Wilson, left, shown with his lawyer Samantha Breakstone, filed a suit under the New York Child Victims Act on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, over alleged abuse at the former Convalescent Hospital for Children in Rochester, New York. More

Thirty-six lawsuits had been filed in Monroe County, 35 of them against the Catholic Diocese of Rochester and one against the Webster Central School District and a former teacher and coach there.

In New York City, 154 suits had been filed by 12 noon. Erie County had the highest single-county total, with 101.

Albany had 29, Nassau 25, St. Lawrence 15 and Onondaga 11. Westchester, Orange and Tompkins each had just one, while Rockland, Broome and Chemung had none.

The vast majority of filings named Catholic priests as the abusers and sought damages from the diocese and parishes in which the offenses allegedly occurred.

But the Boy Scouts of America were named in at least four suits and Rockefeller University, where Dr. Reginald Archibald is accused of abusing hundreds of boys, was named in two.

Two religious faiths other than Catholic were sued, as were at least five public schools.

A man who filed suit in Suffolk County accused his uncle of sexually abusing him, and a case in Manhattan featured a woman suing her older brother.

Jennifer Danielle Araoz filed suit in Manhattan against the estate of pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail last weekend, and his one-time girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Araoz said Epstein sexually assaulted her when she was age 15 and 16, enabled by Maxwell and three other woman who are not identified in the court papers.

A dozen or more law firms that specialize in sexual abuse cases have been signing up clients for months. Based on statements by some of those firms earlier this week, it seems likely that 2,000 to 3,000 lawsuits will be filed in the coming year.

Abusers of many descriptions – priests, scout leaders, camp counselors, teachers, sports coaches and doctors – will be named in lawsuits, as will the institutions for which they worked.

Many of the suits will be filed by accusers who have never come forward before, and some of their legal actions will target alleged abusers who had previously never been publicly named.

Gregory Wilson sheds a tear at the thought of having to see his attackers in court. He is one of the first accusers to speak out in New York state under the Child Victims Act. More

Other cases will be filed by people who went to court in the past but saw their cases dismissed under New York's old statute of limitations, which required victims to file suit no later than age 23.

But experts say victims often don’t come to terms with what happened to them until later in life, by which time it was too late to seek damages from those who had harmed them.

The Child Victims Act, or CVA, extended the statute of limitations for future acts of child sexual abuse so that victims have until age 55 to bring suit. The statute for criminal prosecution changed as well, adding five years to the window of time within which charges can be brought.