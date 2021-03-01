Hundreds claim decades of abuse by N.H. youth center staffers

Carmudi

As one of if not the eagerly anticipated vehicle the year it came out back in 2015, the latest generation Nissan NP300 Navara pickup was an immediate hit. More than five years on, the Japanese-made truck is much improved with more power, more torque, better suspension, and more advanced technologies than ever. Aside from the usuals you can expect from a pickup of renowned stature such as the Navara, Nissan spices up the options for pickup buyers with five excellent color choices perfect for different workhorse uses. Savanna Orange The Nissan Navara’s signature color is a trendy one. Savanna Orange is a great option for those who plan to flaunt their pickup to great effect. That said, orange tends to be a color favored by fickle individuals, and studies suggest that owners of orange-hued vehicles don’t plan on owning them for the long term. Alpine White Alpine conjures up images of the icy mountaintops, where one imagines it’s the only visible color for miles and miles of terrain. It’s a great contrast color if you are frequent off-roader, so for those who like to camp out and trek to the jungle and mountains, an Alpine White Nissan NP300 Navara ensures your truck will be easy to spot from afar. Galaxy Black The beauty of black is that it manages to be elegant without being flashy. As the color of sophistication, depth and mystery, owning a black vehicle gives off the impression that you’re someone who’s more than meets the eye. Increasingly, black has also become the color of sportiness, that’s why you’ll see many sport editions of vehicles decked in blacked-out accoutrements. That said, you may want to avoid this color if you tend to frequent the highways between dusk and dawn. Despite the many advancements in safety, there’s still many risks on the road out there, and a black pickup is harder to spot at sun down compared to lighter colors. In fact, studies have shown that black vehicles are the most prone to vehicular accidents on the road. This is certainly something worth pondering on, especially if you’re seriously eyeing a Galaxy Black Navara. Brilliant Silver For those who want to wear their classy taste on their sleeve, there’s the Brilliant Silver NP300 Navara for you. Silver is a color often used to portray futurism. Likewise, it’s also the color of traditional elegance. As such, those in a Brilliant Silver Navara may want to present themselves as someone with timeless tastes. Silver is also a practical color for a pickup truck, as it hides dust and dirt well. Earth Brown For those who want to be one with nature, only an Earth Brown NP300 Navara will do. As for the personality it conveys, brown is a favorite among individuals with a down-to-earth and no-nonsense attitude. More about the 2021 Nissan NP300 Navara The 2021 Nissan NP300 Navara comes in 10 different variants, all are equipped with 2.5-liter diesel engine option that supplies the pickup’s upper range with 187hp and 450Nm of torque. A lesser-powered version of this engine propels the lower trims with 160hp and 403Nm. Nissan pairs this engine with either a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual mode or 6-speed manual, depending on trim. Interior-wise, the Navara features a plush black surfaces with the center console standing out from the dashboard due to its glossy black finish. Silver highlights give the interior a smart and stylish accent. The pickup also offers a choice between leather and fabric seat upholstery. Other quality interior furnishings include a 3D TFT drive computer display, 8-way power driver seat Intelligent Key with Push Engine Start/Stop, an auto dimming rearview mirror with compass, illuminated vanity mirrors, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other types of connectivity. Serious thought was given to ensure the Navara’s cabin feels as sedan-like as possible. And thanks to a high strength chassis, fully boxed ladder frame, and multi-link coil-spring suspension system that breaks away from the traditional leaf spring configurations found in others, this pickup has arguably the best ride comfort than any other option out there. Add an affordable price range of PHP929,000 to 1.64 million to the equation, plus a whopping 3500kg towing and 1315kg payload capacity, and you’ve got an entirely enticing pickup truck prospect in your hands. For the safety of its occupants, the Navara comes standard with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbag, brake-limited slip differential, vehicle dynamic control (VDC), and ISOFIX. Nissan's pickup is equipped with the brand's Intelligent Mobility technology, and advanced safety package that includes an around view monitor, which gives you a 360-degree bird's eye view of the truck that will come in handy when you're parking. The said tech, available in the Navara’s upper trims, also includes hill start assist and hill descent control. Photos from Nissan Also read: Car comparison: 2021 Nissan LEAF vs. 2021 Hyundai Ioniq EV 2020 Nissan 370Z: The three variants in detail