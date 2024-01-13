Hundreds of clients may have been impacted by closure of Tampa law firm, troubled attorney reveals in court

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The full scope of problems facing a troubled Tampa probate lawyer came into focus Friday, when the attorney revealed in Pinellas County court more than 800 people may have been impacted by the closure of his law firm.

Dennis Szafran told a judge he's trying to withdraw as the attorney on some of his cases, but is struggling to handle the magnitude of his situation.

"I've been trying to, as diligently as possible, trying to file motions to withdraw my cases," Szafran said Friday. "It's over 800 clients. It's been very difficult as I've been trying to get through as many as I can."

FOX 13 began reporting on Szafran in October, when he abruptly shuttered his Tampa business, stunning many of his clients. Dozens of them have said they paid him between $3,000 and $5,000 to help settle loved ones' estates or handle guardianship cases, before finding out he closed his firm and is now refusing to refund their money.

PREVIOUS: Bay Area lawyer under investigation after shutting down business with unfinished cases, no refunds for clients

In court Friday, Szafran told Judge Sherwood Coleman he's out of money.

"[I have] no funds or anything like that, or any assets held in my name or my firm's name or trust account," Szafran said.

Szafran, however, is still the listed attorney on a lot of cases and the judge told Szafran he's not off the hook.

"I understand your firm may not be operational, but if you're still a member of the Florida Bar, you're still accountable for your responsibilities until and unless you're relieved of those responsibilities by an order of this court," Judge Coleman said.

Szafran's troubles, meanwhile, appear to be growing. The Florida Bar has received numerous complaints to which he's expected to respond. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has an ongoing investigation into the situation. And court documents show he now faces a civil lawsuit filed by a former client.

READ: Tampa attorney under investigation as more clients claim he owes thousands after abruptly closing firm

Szafran has ignored several requests for comments by FOX 13, including Friday following his hearings, when he asked a FOX 13 crew to, "just leave me alone."

Some of his former clients have been forced to find new representation. Angia Papazian, who lives in Virginia, said she paid Szafran about $3,500 to help settle her father's house in Clay County, Fla. She said her case is finally nearly completed thanks to her new attorney.

"I was very frustrated. Um, it was very stressful," Papazian said, referring to dealing with Szafran. "I would like to see him take accountability for his actions. It does make me feel bad for a lot of other people that are going through a lot more than I did. I just wish he would step up and be more truthful."

A background check through public records shows Szafran filed for bankruptcy in 2010 while living in New Jersey. As of Jan. 12, he had not done so in Florida. What public records show he did do, however, is purchase a new home in Tampa last September with a reported sale price of $737,500.