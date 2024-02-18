Hundreds of couples renew marriage vows in Adams County

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gettysburg is known for its history but on Saturday it was all about love.

Over 100 couples from several different states flocked to Adams County to renew their marriage vows in the heart of historic Gettysburg.

It’s part of the “Gettysburg Loves Love” event. The vow renewal was led by the mayor outside the Gettysburg Hotel.

Words Pennsylvanians say that are unique to Pennsylvania

abc27 spoke to one couple who have been married 45 years and say Gettysburg holds a special place in their hearts.

Charles Gomer, a view renewed said, “We love Gettysburg, and we thought it was a great idea to promote this time of year right after Valentine’s Day.”

Anne Gomer, wife of Charles said, “We met in Gettysburg, we got married in Gettysburg, and we’ve lived in Gettysburg ever since.”

“The best thing was it was the couple’s reaction with each other and just feeling the love that was present,” said Rita Frealing, Mayor of Gettysburg.

The mayor told abc27 that she met one couple who has been married for 71 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.