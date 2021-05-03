Hundreds follow Daunte Wright's family in a march through Brooklyn Center

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mara Klecker, Kim Hyatt, Star Tribune
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Daunte Wright's family and friends led hundreds of protesters on a nearly 3-mile march Sunday, demanding police reform and more serious charges against the police officer who fatally shot him three weeks ago.

The group gathered in the neighborhood where former Brooklyn Center police officer Kimberly Potter shot Wright, 20, during a traffic stop on April 11.

They then walked to the Brooklyn Center Police Department, where Katie Wright, Daunte Wright's mother, implored the crowd to keep saying her son's name.

"We're going to continue to be in these streets, on social media, at the police station... Like I've always said, it's never gonna be justice for us," she said. "But we want 100% accountability."

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's killing, which Katie Wright said was not enough.

Jonathon McClellan, president of the Minnesota Justice Coalition, told the protesters that his group is demanding that additional charges be brought against Potter. He also said the coalition plans to pressure elected officials to support police reform.

During the march, demonstrators chanted and shut down traffic at the busy intersection of Brooklyn Boulevard and 63rd Avenue and briefly stopped traffic again when marching on Humboldt Avenue North.

Around 4:30 p.m., the crowd arrived at the Police Department, which is still surrounded by fencing and concrete barriers.

On the fence, Daunte's name was spelled out in air fresheners. Wright's mother said he told her that he was pulled over for an air freshener hanging on the rearview mirror. Police said they pulled Wright over for expired registration, and then discovered that Wright had a warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. Potter fatally shot Wright seconds after he pulled away from officers as they tried to arrest him.

Police said Potter unintentionally fired her handgun after mistaking it for her Taser.

Several groups and people who have advocated for police reform were at the march, including Courteney Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, and Torisha Garraway, founder of Families Supporting Families Against Police Violence.

Neil Murray, 83, who lives on 63rd Avenue, came out of his home when he heard the protesters come by, many of them holding signs and "Black Lives Matter" flags.

He said seeing the demonstrators gave him hope for change.

"This is great," said Murray, who is Black and a former investigative reporter for KSTP-TV. "There's something called Minnesota nice. I'm seeing some of it finally."

mara.klecker@startribune.com • 612-673-4440

kim.hyatt@startribune.com • 612-673-4751

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's Seven West Media finalises news content deals with Google, Facebook

    The signing of agreements comes after Seven West announced letters of intent in February with the tech companies to provide them news content even as the government pushed for a law that would force the internet giants to pay media companies for content. The Australian media firm expects digital revenue from the agreements to start before the end of fiscal 2021, with the majority of it coming in fiscal 2022, it said in a statement.

  • Ethereum breaks past $3,000

    Cryptocurrency ether hit a record high of $3,017 on Monday, extending last week's rally in the wake of a report that the European Investment Bank (EIB) could launch a digital bond sale on the ethereum blockchain network. Ether is the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain and it is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap behind bitcoin. Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the EIB plans to issue a two-year 100-million euro digital bond.

  • Family of Anthony Alvarez marches through Portage Park to demand charges in fatal Chicago police shooting: ‘He didn’t deserve to get killed this way’

    Ailana Alvarez waddled away from relatives as they addressed a crowd of about a hundred people through a megaphone Saturday afternoon, steps from where a Chicago police officer fatally shot her father in late March. The 2-year-old daughter of Anthony Alvarez was too young to follow along as her father’s cousin Roxana Figueroa read out loud a letter to him vowing to take care of his family. ...

  • Allegations of misconduct surround officers who raided woman’s home in 2019

    Chicago’s civilian police oversight agency said it found nearly 100 allegations of misconduct by about a dozen officers who raided Young’s residence on Feb. 21, 2019, according to the AP. According to COPA, Young was naked when officers broke into her apartment and she was immediately handcuffed. “The raid of Ms. Young’s home was truly painful to watch,” said COPA Chief Administrator Sydney Roberts, who also said the agency assembled a 10-member team to evaluate the critical Fourth Amendment issues raised in this complaint.

  • Up Next, a Possible Tire Shortage

    Don't start hoarding tires yet, but higher tire demand from China, COVID restrictions affecting rubber-tree planting, and a lack of shipping containers create the global potential of trouble.

  • Virus, technology, unrest make stressful year for teachers

    The school bell rings, and about a dozen masked first-graders turn to the monitor and wave hello to their classmates — each a tiny Zoom square representing the other half of the class. The teacher — standing behind a plexiglass wall — shares her screen, grabs a pointer, juggles a laptop, projector, marker and board and embarks on another act of her one-woman show. Ana Saul Romero has seen many changes in teaching methods, testing and technology during her four decades as a teacher.

  • 'I'm going to miss him dearly': Digital Underground frontman Shock G remembered by family, friends at intimate funeral service

    Digital Underground's Shock G was laid to rest by friends and family on Saturday afternoon, in an intimate funeral held in Tampa, Florida.

  • Bradley Beal with a buzzer beater vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) with a buzzer beater vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/01/2021

  • Broncos draft picks 2021: All of Denver’s selections, NFL draft results, team order

    Just one day before the NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos acquired quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick. By trading for Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock now faces competition for the starting job and the trade gives the Broncos security in case a viable quarterback option is no longer [more]

  • Best available players for the Bears on Day 3 of NFL draft

    Here's a look at some of the best players still available heading into Day 3 of the NFL draft.

  • 6 people shot in span of 6 hours in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for suspects after six people were shot over a span of six hours in a violent night in Brooklyn.

  • Andrew Yang's nonprofit used metric that disadvantaged applicants from historically Black colleges, records show

    While New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang was still running things at Venture for America, the nonprofit he founded, he "failed to recruit many participants of color," The New York Times reports. While the Times investigation doesn't reveal specific demographic breakdowns of acceptance rates for the program, which trains recent graduates and young professionals to work at startups in cities across the United States, it did shed a light on some of the built-in challenges in the application process. Ivy League graduates had a leg up thanks to a system that gave applicants a score based on their alma mater. At the same, "internal records show the rubric ended up classifying virtually all the country's historically Black colleges in the lowest tier" even if they ranked higher than other colleges and universities in the annual rankings released by U.S. News and World Report, the Times reports. After Yang left in 2017, former employees told the Times, Venture for America dumped the metric. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • How this city's decades of racist housing policies left lasting scars and still define it

    White and Black residents in Lafayette, Louisiana, have long been separated in most parts of the city by old racist policies.

  • Inflation Is Coming. Buy Sherwin-Williams Stock for Protection.

    If the company can raise prices without hurting sales, it can keep growing its profit margin even as input prices rise, says Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi.

  • Global Markets: Asia off to slow start ahead of U.S. data deluge

    Asian share markets got off to a slow start on Monday as holidays in China and Japan crimped volumes and investors awaited a raft of data this week which should show the U.S. leading a global economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was all but flat after taking a bit of a spill on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was shut for a holiday, but Nikkei futures edged up 0.2%.

  • Watch Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott send a message to Texas Rangers fans

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott attended his first Texas Rangers’ game at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday night.

  • Medicaid is up to you now, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson — and you know the right answer

    Republicans in the legislature have made it clear they won’t do what voters explicitly ordered them to do.

  • House runoff in Texas set between GOP's Wright, Ellzey

    A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is set between Republican Susan Wright, whose husband was the first member of Congress to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and Republican Jake Ellzey. Democrat Jana Lynne Sanchez was narrowly locked out of the runoff in Texas' 6th Congressional District, which has long been GOP territory. With nearly all votes counted, Sanchez had trailed Ellzey by 354 votes.

  • Doc Rivers not going to let Nets losing, standings influence Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers is not going to let the standings influence what he does for his team.

  • On their way to prom, two students killed in car crash, Indiana school district says

    “It leaves an entire community grieving.”