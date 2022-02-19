Hundreds defy ban to celebrate Pakistan kite festival

The Daily Beast

Photo Courtesy of KFORA Democrat running for Congress in Oklahoma is taking a wild stab at damage control after reports that she got drunk during a Valentine-themed slumber party for tweens, subjected the girls to a string of insults and curses, and vomited in a hamper.Abby Broyles, a former local TV reporter, went on her old station to claim that she doesn’t remember her bizarre tirade and to blame it on a sleeping medication.But Broyles may have only made things worse when she insisted on air