Hundreds detained in shoving match with Moscow police over election protest

More than 500 protesters, including prominent activists, were detained Saturday near the Moscow mayor's office as Russian police jostled with demonstrators demanding that opposition-backed candidates be allowed to run for city council elections.

Opposition figure Alexei Navalny was jailed Wednesday for calling the protest, which police deemed illegal. A similar protest last weekend at a location farther from the center of Moscow had been officially approved.

Also detained in advance were other prominent opposition politicians, including Ilya Yashin, Dmitry G. Gudkov and Ivan Zhdanov, depriving those who turned up of any leadership.

Moscow's Mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, had called the demonstration a "security threat," and promised to maintain public order, the BBC reported.

The crowd appeared to number several thousand people, but there was no official estimate of its size.

OVD-Info, an organization that monitors political arrests, said 520 people had been detained about an hour after the protest began, while the city police department put the number at 295, according to state news agency TASS.

As the demonstration got underway, lines of helmeted riot police tried to push back the protesters, some of whom resisted physically. Demonstrators shouted slogans including “Russia will be free!”

Authorities have denied the opposition-backed candidates from appearing on the Sept. 8 ballot, claiming that they failed to garner enough valid signatures. The opposition said the allegations were false.

The 45-seat Moscow city council is controlled by the pro-Kremlin United Russia party.

The street in front of city hall was blocked by riot police and members of the National Guard, according to The Moscow Times. Some protesters, driven into nearby streets, tore down some police barriers, the newspaper said.

Navalny's video studio, which had been sending a live webcast of the protest via YouTube, was shut down by helmeted police who forced their way into the room.

The Dozhd television channel, an independent operation also known as TV Rain, streamed a live video of the events.

Contributing: Associated Press

Police officers detain a man during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow on July 27, 2019. Russian police are wrestling with demonstrators and have arrested hundreds in central Moscow during a protest demanding that opposition candidates be allowed to run for the Moscow city council. More

