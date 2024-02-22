Hundreds of dumped tyres removed from Loch Ness

It took three days to remove the tyres from the shores of Loch Ness

More than 300 tyres that were illegally dumped by the side of Loch Ness have been removed.

The fly-tipping incident took place at a layby on the A82 near Drumnadrochit over the last weekend in January with the tyres being discarded down a steep embankment towards the loch.

Fish farming company Mowi, the Ness District Salmon Fishery Board and the Highland Council were involved in the clean-up operation.

An investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible for dumping the tyres, many of which had to be removed by boat.

Many of the tyres had to be removed by boat

More on this story