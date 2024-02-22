Hundreds of dumped tyres removed from Loch Ness
More than 300 tyres that were illegally dumped by the side of Loch Ness have been removed.
The fly-tipping incident took place at a layby on the A82 near Drumnadrochit over the last weekend in January with the tyres being discarded down a steep embankment towards the loch.
Fish farming company Mowi, the Ness District Salmon Fishery Board and the Highland Council were involved in the clean-up operation.
An investigation is ongoing to identify those responsible for dumping the tyres, many of which had to be removed by boat.