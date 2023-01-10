Hundreds in E. Ky. would get chance to reinstate disability benefits under settlement

Bill Estep
·3 min read

Hundreds of people in Eastern Kentucky will have a chance to get federal disability benefits restored under a lawsuit settlement, according to attorneys involved in the case.

The agreement is in a case involving former clients of disbarred disability attorney Eric Conn, according to Prestonsburg attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who has represented one-time Conn clients through years of litigation.

Many of Conn’s former clients lost disability benefits through the Social Security Administration (SSA) as a result of accusations against Conn that he used fraudulent evidence in their cases in order to win.

Some of those people had a case pending in federal court in London seeking to get back their benefits.

Eric Conn put mannequins atop billboards in Eastern Kentucky to advertise his law practice.
Eric Conn put mannequins atop billboards in Eastern Kentucky to advertise his law practice.

It was filed as a class-action lawsuit. Nine former Conn clients from Eastern Kentucky and West Virginia were the initial plaintiffs, but it potentially could apply to many more people, according to the complaint.

Attorneys for the former Conn clients and for the government have agreed to a settlement in that case under which an estimated 500 people would get benefits reinstated if they seek a new hearing to determine their disability status, Pillersdorf said.

If the people win those re-determination hearings, they would receive six years’ worth of back pay, Pillersdorf and other attorneys said in a release.

“This is a momentous, game-changing settlement,” Pillersdorf said.

Attorneys for the former Conn clients filed a motion this week to dismiss the case.

One issue the lawyers are dealing with is that most of the 500 people don’t know about the lawsuit aimed at restoring their benefits — or the settlement — because of confidentiality in Social Security cases, Pillersdorf said.

Ned Pillersdorf
Ned Pillersdorf

The SSA, which has their names, is supposed to notify them of the settlement in the coming months.

In addition, lawyers advocating for the former Conn clients sought to publicize the settlement in order to try to reach people, and plan a meeting at the Floyd County Courthouse Thursday at 2 p.m.

The lawyers will also be trying to recruit other attorneys to volunteer to represent people. A force of volunteers has represented former Conn clients since 2015 in hundreds of hearings at the SSA and in federal district and appellate courts.

Approval of the settlement by the U.S. Department of Justice “was the direct result of successful litigation in multiple federal courts,” attorneys said in the release.

Pillersdorf said the Appalachian Research and Defense Fund of Kentucky, often called AppalRed, will be the point of contact for former Conn clients affected by the settlement.

People can call AppalReD at 866-277-5733 or register for help online.

Conn, 62, of Pikeville, was once one of the most successful disability lawyers in the nation before admitting in 2017 that he used fake evidence in claims and paid a Social Security judge more than $600,000 in bribes to approve claims.

Attorneys for his former clients have argued there is no evidence they knew of Conn’s fraud. Many never met him.

Conn pleaded guilty to stealing from the Social Security Administration; bribing Judge David Daugherty; and conspiracy to defraud the SSA, to retaliate against a witness and to escape, for fleeing the country while awaiting sentencing.

Eric Conn was escorted by SWAT team agents prior to his extradition, at the Toncontin International Airport, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Conn, a fugitive Kentucky lawyer who escaped before facing sentencing for his central role in a massive Social Security fraud case, was captured Dec. 2 as he came out of a restaurant in the coastal city of La Ceiba.
Eric Conn was escorted by SWAT team agents prior to his extradition, at the Toncontin International Airport, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. Conn, a fugitive Kentucky lawyer who escaped before facing sentencing for his central role in a massive Social Security fraud case, was captured Dec. 2 as he came out of a restaurant in the coastal city of La Ceiba.

The FBI caught him in Honduras after six months on the lam. Conn was ultimately sentenced to 27 years in prison.

He is at a federal prison in New Jersey, currently scheduled to be released in November 2039.

Daugherty, the judge, pleaded guilty and was serving a four-year sentence when he died in prison. Bradley Adkins, a Pikeville psychologist, is serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of signing falsified evaluation forms for Conn.

Charlie Paul Andrus, who was a judge at the Huntington, W.Va. Social Security office with Daugherty, pleaded guilty to trying to help Conn discredit a whistleblower and was sentenced to six months in prison.

Recommended Stories

  • Snow, ice and rain to create travel headaches in Midwest and Northeast

    A coast-to-coast storm will bring a variety of weather hazards as it shifts eastward to the Midwest and Northeast late this week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. Heavy rain and wind will be the most ubiquitous troublemakers, threatening a slew of travel delays, and the storm will also have a wintry side with the potential for heavy snow in some locations across the northern tier. In between the rain and snow areas, an icy mix could create slick conditions. The upcoming storm will be much strong

  • Federal appeals court rules gum-chewing lawsuit against Knoxville school can proceed

    A Tennessee student who has a disorder characterized by an extreme reaction to hearing certain sounds, wants to ban gum chewing in her classes.

  • Bean Dip Is A Must-Have On Game Day

    This creamy Refried Bean Dip is easy peasy and mighty cheesy.

  • Colombia VP says she was targeted with roadside bomb

    Colombia’s Vice President said on Tuesday that her security team found more than seven kilos of explosives buried next to a rural road that leads to her home in the southwestern province of Cauca. Francia Marquez shared a police report on her Twitter account which says a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the bomb, which was made of ammonium nitrate, powdered aluminum and shrapnel, and that anti-explosives officers blew it up in a controlled explosion on Monday. The vice president, who has previously faced death threats, described it as a new assassination attempt that won't stop her advocacy for peace and equality.

  • EMS workers caused man’s death by improperly restraining him in ambulance, IL cops say

    It was his ambulance ride — not what he was going to the hospital for — that caused the 35-year-old man’s death, the coroner ruled.

  • Packers rookie Quay Walker responds after ejection vs. Lions: ‘I was wrong!’

    Packers rookie LB Quay Walker apologized for his actions against the Lions and took "full responsibility" for "another stupid decision" in a series of tweets Monday.

  • China retaliates against S.Korea, Japan COVID curbs

    STORY: China has stopped issuing short-term visas to visitors from South Korea and Japan in the first retaliatory move against the country's COVID-19 curbs.On Sunday (January 8) China reopened its borders for international visitors, removing the last major restrictions in the country’s controversial zero-COVID strategies. But the abrupt policy reversal has triggered a massive wave of infections among the country’s 1.4 billion people.Worries over the scale and impact of its outbreak have prompted several governments to impose restrictions, such as negative tests, on outbound travelers.Although China requires a negative PCR test from all arrivals, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters&nbsp;entry curbs for Chinese travelers were "discriminatory.""Regrettably, however, a small number of countries still insist on adopting discriminatory entry restrictions against China, disregarding scientific facts and the actual situation of the epidemic in their own countries. China firmly opposes this and will take reciprocal measures. We once again call on the relevant countries to proceed from the facts, formulate scientific and appropriate epidemic prevention measures, and not take the opportunity to engage in political manipulation, not to have discriminatory practices, and not to affect normal personnel exchanges, exchanges and cooperation between countries.”South Korea is currently requiring a negative PCR from arrivals from China, with those testing positive being required to quarantine.Chen is one such traveller who has been sent to spend seven days in hotel quarantine.On her first overseas visit in three years, she tested positive after landing in Seoul despite being negative on departure.“This policy is targeting Chinese travellers and I think they could have been more thoughtful. It has quite a big impact on overall travel sentiment, businesses and individuals. The key thing is can they (the Korean government) achieve what they wanted? I don’t think so. I feel the policy is a little bit of a failure."On Tuesday South Korea's foreign minister said Seoul was in communication with Beijing, adding the government's measures were based on scientific and objective fact.A number of governments have raised concerns about&nbsp;Beijing's data transparency.State media continues to downplay the severity of the outbreak and the government has ceased publishing daily infection tallies.There are further worries that the Lunar New Year, the world’s biggest annual migration, will help fuel the COVID wave. China has dismissed criticism over its data as politically-motivated attempts to smear its "success" in handling the pandemic.

  • Oklahoma wildlife agency 'just wants to talk' after prankster's viral cougar sighting reply: 'your mother'

    Oklahoma wildlife officials poked a bit of fun Monday, saying someone wrote 'your mother' on a cougar sighting report

  • Idaho murders: Suspect threw out trash in neighbors' bins in middle of the night, source says

    Federal investigators saw Idaho quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger throw out garbage into neighbors' trash bins in the middle of the night as they surveilled him in Pennsylvania in the days leading up to his arrest, a law enforcement source told ABC News. Kohberger, 28, was arrested on Dec. 30 in his home state of Pennsylvania. Kohberger, a Ph.D. student in Washington State's department of criminal justice and criminology at the time, was visiting his family in Pennsylvania over winter break.

  • Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case

    Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four students were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.

  • Surviving Roommate Was 'Scared To Death' After Chilling Encounter With University Of Idaho Suspect, Attorney Says

    The surviving roommate who told police she saw the suspected killer of four University of Idaho students stalking through their home was “scared to death” after the chilling encounter, according to a lawyer representing the family of one of the victims. Dylan Mortensen — referred to in court documents as “D.M.” — told police she heard crying coming from the room of Xana Kernodle and then spotted a masked man “clad in black” walk by her the morning of Nov. 13 sometime after 4 a.m. as she stood in

  • 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly Asian woman on SF Muni bus

    A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of an elderly Asian woman on a San Francisco Muni bus last month. Although the teenager has been apprehended, investigation into the case continues.

  • The killed Idaho college students had no prior connection to the stabbing suspect, an attorney for one victim's family said: 'No one knew of this guy at all'

    The four college victims never indicated that they were possibly being watched, attorney Shanon Gray told Insider on Monday.

  • ‘Several’ people shot at Memphis club, person of interest wanted, MPD says

    Memphis Police are looking for a man they have dubbed a “person of interest” after several people were shot at a Memphis club on January 1.

  • Armed customers stop husband, wife trying to rob North Georgia gas station at gunpoint, police say

    Police arrested a north Georgia couple they say tried to rob a gas station clerk before other customers intervened.

  • Grand jury to decide vigilante's fate in fatal Texas taqueria robbery shooting

    The customer who fatally shot a masked robber inside a Houston taqueria and returned the stolen money to terrified diners is now the subject of a grand jury probe after he came forward for questioning, police said Monday. Graphic security video from The Ranchito #4 taqueria in southwest Houston captured the customer pulling a pistol and turning the tables on the bandit as he circled the restaurant demanding customers to fork over their wallets while threatening them with what appeared to be a real handgun.

  • Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot

    A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held Monday on $500,000 bail.

  • Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can't be in death chamber

    A death row inmate in Oklahoma who is scheduled to be executed on Thursday cannot have his spiritual advisor with him inside the execution chamber because of the minister's history of anti-death penalty activism, including an arrest, the Department of Corrections said Monday. Scott Eizember, 61, had requested that his spiritual advisor, the Rev. Jeff Hood of Arkansas, be allowed inside the execution chamber on Thursday during his lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

  • Dads Against Predators ‘lured’ man to store before gunfire, NC cops say. Warrants issued

    The man fired a gun inside a Target store to stop three people from attacking him, officials said.

  • Romanian Court Rejects Quran-Toting Andrew Tate’s Plea to Be Freed

    Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea via ReutersAndrew Tate lost his appeal to end the 30-day detention order he was put under after his arrest in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation in Romania last month, officials said.A spokesperson for the country’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) confirmed late Tuesday that the appeals court had rejected Tate’s bid out of hand, hours after the right-wing influencer had arrived at court holding what appeared to be a copy