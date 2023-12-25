Hundreds enjoy free Christmas meal at Portland Art Museum

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many organizations are celebrating the season of giving and serving holiday meals today to people who need them the most.

For some, a holiday meal is out of reach, but Potluck in the Park wanted to continue their Sunday tradition of helping those people as hundreds came to enjoy a hot meal in the Portland Art Museum’s Fields Ballroom.

Potluck in the Park started offering Christmas dinners in 1994 when the holiday first fell during their regular Sunday service. Now, it’s been a tradition for 29 years. This is the ninth year of their partnership with the art museum.

Nearly 300 volunteers prepared the meal.

“My favorite part of this event is just to see the smiles on everyone’s faces,” said David Utzinger from Potluck in the Park.

With meals in high demand, the non-profit’s goal was to serve more than 1,000 meals. According to the Oregon Food Bank, one in five Oregonians are not sure where their next meal might come from

Additionally, there will be a free meal at the Union Gospel Mission on Christmas Day at 10 a.m.

