Hundreds enjoy Thanksgiving feast at Taylor High School

Nov. 16—A line of people stretched down the hallway, nearly to the door, Tuesday afternoon at Taylor High School.

Dozens more sat in their cars waiting for the clock to strike 5 p.m.

Taylor Community Schools' annual Thanksgiving dinner draws a crowd, and this year was no different.

Denise Bowser sat at the front of the line with her family, having arrived at 3:40 p.m.

She missed last year's dinner due to class. She wasn't going to miss it again.

"Gives the kids something to do," Bowser said. "Mingle with people from the community. Just have fun in general."

A few minutes past 5 p.m., high school principal Brandon Gleason welcomed the crowd and turned them loose for dinner, fun and games.

Plenty stayed in line as it inched toward the cafeteria where they could pick up a free meal.

Most of the food was donated and included everything from the Prodigy Bar & Grill wings and Hacienda chips and salsa to the mashed potatoes prepared by Grindstone Charley's and the Outback Steakhouse bread.

"There is very little that will have to come out of our pocket," said Paula Bolin, Taylor's food service director.

Taylor's cafeteria workers donated their time to prepare and serve the meals. They prep enough food for 1,000 people.

Taylor's Thanksgiving dinner got its start a few years ago as a way for the school district to give back to the community.

"It impacts our community a lot," said Superintendent Steve Dishon. "It does take away from what you're doing (at school), but it's totally worth it. As long as I'm here and there's a need, we'll keep doing it."

One could see the payoff as students spotted their teacher or principal and rushed over to give them a hug.

"The community is thankful, you can feel it," Gleason said. "Everyone is walking away with a smile."

Leo Young and his four kids definitely came away happy. The Kokomo man carried with him a trash bag stuffed with new coats for his children.

It was the first time Young attended the event, on advice from a friend who told him he should go and get coats for the kids. He walked away with four free coats.

"I think this is a beautiful thing," Young said. "I truly love the caring it shows for the people."

Taylor holds a free coat drive during its Thanksgiving event. The coats are donated from people in the community. Businesses also gave monetary donations Taylor used to purchase coats.

Dishon said Humble Homes cut the school corporation a deal for jackets. About 790 coats were available to take home.

Tuesday marked a change in location as the dinner had been held at Taylor Elementary School in years past. The move to the high school was meant to accommodate the large crowd. Dishon said 690 people passed through the cafeteria. That does not include those who snacked on finger foods or only came for coats.

Taylor provided shuttle service to people in Indian Heights to the high school.

"If people couldn't get here, we wanted to offer that," Dishon said.

The high school band played in the cafeteria while people ate. The fieldhouse hosted games.

In times of hardship, especially when nearly three-quarters of students who attend Taylor are in poverty, the community dinner is a way to be there for one another.

Bowser, who's studying criminal justice and psychology at Ivy Tech, enjoys that part.

"It gives me a chance to hear their story and cheer them up," she said.

Taylor's Thanksgiving received a shoutout during Eastern's School Board meeting Tuesday. In a rare nod to another school district, board president Brian Day commended Taylor for its community outreach.

"We need more school corporations like Howard County has," he said. "I think our United States would be a lot better off if Howard County was the beacon for what schools should look like."

