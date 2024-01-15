Hundreds in Erie spread message of peace during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March

Hundreds joined in hope as they walked together Monday in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Erie.

Ten-year-old Esraa Alshtawi, an Edison Elementary School fifth grader, spoke to those gathered in Perry Square prior to the march.

People walk west along West Sixth Street in during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day March in Erie on Monday. Young people led the 33rd annual march, chanting "Our voices matter."

"Erie right now has a 44% childhood poverty rate," she said. "I'm here today to say that our voices matter and that our future is built one now at a time."

The more urgent chant of "our voices matter" from young people replaced the gospel standard "We Shall Overcome" as marchers moved west along West Sixth Street, their breath visible in the sunshine and frigid temperature around 15 degrees.

Gary Horton reminded marchers of all that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. accomplished in his 39-year life before being murdered in 1968.

"He was a pastor, yes he wrote sermons. He wrote books, he traveled and spoke more than 2,500 times to groups all over the country."

"I can't recall a time when unity has been more needed in our community," Horton said.

Following the march, participants gathered in the parking lot of the MLK Center where two Erie School District students laid a wreath in front of a memorial casket to honor King. Those attending were invited to remain for lunch and a memorial service inside.

How to heal racial trauma?: A Black clinical psychologist explains

MLK Day: Downtown Erie march, other events scheduled to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Hundreds in Erie march to honor the message of Martin Luther King Jr.