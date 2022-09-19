Hundreds evacuate in Puerto Rico after massive floods
City workers in the town of Loiza on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico went house to house on Sunday asking people to evacuate ahead of expected floods. (Sept. 19)
City workers in the town of Loiza on the northeastern coast of Puerto Rico went house to house on Sunday asking people to evacuate ahead of expected floods. (Sept. 19)
The locals know the drill and are now bracing for blackouts. Thousands are already without power due to the incoming storm.
Dignitaries read protocol arrangements like tea leaves amid speculation over the guest list at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Working closely with Framber Valdez, Houston catcher Martin Maldonado has enjoyed a front-row seat for the journey that has turned the left-hander into one of baseball's top pitchers in his fifth season. “It is a lot of calm, a lot of confidence and a lot of maturity from him," Maldonado said. Valdez set a major league record with his 25th straight quality start, and Yordan Alvarez and Maldonado had four RBIs apiece in the Astros' 11-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Allen shared the news in an interview with a Spanish newspaper as he works on his 50th film
2022 has been a rough year for tech stocks. After a boom during much of the pandemic, concerns about rising interest rates and a recession have cooled off the tech sector this year, especially growth stocks with high valuations. In fact, bear markets often present great opportunities to buy beaten-down growth stocks, as many of them are undervalued based on temporary headwinds.
The royal has worn one of the queen's accessories several times this past week.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued Sunday across a wide stretch of Ukraine. Zelenskyy ran through a list of towns that Ukraine has taken back in its lightning push across the northeast. Ukraine’s military command said its forces secured the eastern bank of the Oskil River on Saturday.
Sheila Atim marveled that the top four actors listed on the call sheet during filming of Gina Prince-Bythewood’s hot epic The Woman King “are all dark-skinned Black women.” Counting on the fingers of one hand, Atim recited the names of her fellow stars: “Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch, Thuso Mbedu and me!” Smiling, she said proudly, “That’s […]
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran does not rule out the possibility of a meeting on the sidelines of the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York on reviving its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Monday. Months of indirect talks between Iran and the United States have foundered over several issues including Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency close its investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the pact is revived, and a U.S. guarantee that it would not walk out of any nuclear agreement again.
Mark Fullbrook was interviewed by the FBI and DoJ over an alleged plot to influence a Puerto Rico election, said a Sunday Times report.
Gaetz told a Trump aide he thought investigators were trying to make his life hell and wanted a presidential pardon, sources told The Washington Post.
When 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire on his fellow students during a before-school prayer meeting in 1997, school shootings were not yet a part of the national consciousness. The carnage that left three students dead and five more injured at Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky, ended when Carneal put down his weapon and the principal walked him to the school office — a scene that seems unimaginable today.
The storm caused catastrophic flooding and cut off power to all of Puerto Rico, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports.
Billions of federal dollars are flowing into transforming America's travel network, but who's getting it might be a major issue.
Experts reacted with dismay early Monday to President Joe Biden's statement on "60 Minutes" that the pandemic is over, with many noting that more than 400 people living in the U.S. are dying from the virus every day. That means the country is seeing 9/11-level casualties every week. His comment comes just days after the head of the World Health Organization said the opposite, saying the end is in sight, but "we're not there yet." U.S. known cases of COVID are continuing to ease, although the tru
The Cruel Intentions TV series never made it to NBC, and for that, its star Sarah Michelle Gellar is “grateful.” The network initially ordered a pilot for the potential adaptation in February 2016, before ultimately opting against greenlighting the project in October of that same year. Now, in an interview with The New York Times, […]
Social Security retirees are expected to see the largest increase to their 2023 benefits in decades.
Jennifer Lopez arrived at Universal Studios for a guest appearance at appearance at the Grameen America's Raising Latina Voices event wearing a chic white suit.
Andy Richards served in a British army unit known as the queen's bodyguard for 23 years, gaining insight into the woman and her legacy.
An honor guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Olga Simonova, 34, was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. Simonova’s coffin was draped in the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag, with a cuddly toy lion on top.