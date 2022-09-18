Hundreds evacuated in Alaska after devastating storm flooding

WTVR

A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents to higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome floated down a river until it was caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok. It is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.