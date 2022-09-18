Hundreds evacuated in Alaska after devastating storm flooding
Typhoon Merbok caused severe flooding in several Alaskan towns, leaving homes destroyed and buildings submerged in water.
Typhoon Merbok caused severe flooding in several Alaskan towns, leaving homes destroyed and buildings submerged in water.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok brought coastal flooding to areas of Alaska’s west coast on September 17, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Residents of several communities sheltered as the storm impacted the state, officials said. The Alaska Department of Transportation reported significant damage to a street and “significant debris hitting Snake River Bridge.”This footage was published by Twitter user @BradfordSmithAK. Credit: @BradfordSmithAK via Storyful
Gaetz told a Trump aide he thought investigators were trying to make his life hell and wanted a presidential pardon, sources told The Washington Post.
The versatile hitmaker has always represented the best virtues of American pop music.
Michigan football quarterback Cade McNamara began second half of Saturday's game vs. Connecticut in locker room with the Wolverines training staff
After an exciting Week 3 of games, the latest AP Poll shows a shakeup outside of the top-10
A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents to higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome floated down a river until it was caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok. It is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.
The Independent reported earlier this week how Trump helped release people convicted of drug crimes – but now wants them dead
Blake Lively revealed she is expecting a 4th child with husband Ryan Reynolds, showing off her baby bump at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.
The CDC issued an advisory last week about a recent uptick in severe respiratory illness that has required hospitalization in children, encouraging them to consider that it might be a type of enterovirus. In July and August of this year, medical professionals in the United States saw an increase in infections caused by enterovirus D68 […]
“The only thing that you might possibly cause is harm,” one surgeon told media outlets.
An honor guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Olga Simonova, 34, was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in the Ukrainian capital on Friday. Simonova’s coffin was draped in the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag, with a cuddly toy lion on top.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that despite the Ukraine conflict, Moscow had enough resources to mediate in a conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan after a series of border skirmishes. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Putin on Friday that the conflict had "stabilised." Russia is a military ally of Armenia which also strives for friendly relations with Azerbaijan.
The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.
Kansas football is undefeated through three games for the first time in more than 10 years. Here's what the national media is saying.
Mario Cristobal has his stock answer or some variation of it whenever he is asked if The U is “back,” which is only about a hundred times a day. Miami Hurricanes fans waiting 20 years need to know how that elusive return to glory will be known or, even better, when.
Bengals announce inactives for Week 2 vs. Cowboys.
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) leads her Republican challenger Don Bolduc by 11 points, according to an Emerson College-WHDH poll released Friday, in the race for one of the seats that could determine which party controls the Senate for the next two years. The poll found that 51 percent of voters support Hassan while 40 percent…
Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano wants a strong fan tourn-out on Saturday.
For many retirees, life after work is all about downsizing, and with the exception of maybe a tiny house, scaling back to a mobile home is about as far down in size as most people can go. Mobile home...
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated what state Robert Kennedy was from. He was from New York. The November midterm elections are fast approaching, and with them the unofficial start of the 2024 presidential election cycle. Prospective candidates may begin announcing their plans to run for the White House at any time…