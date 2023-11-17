Hundreds Evacuated as Fire Rips Through Warehouse in Mexico City

Hundreds of people were evacuated after a fire ripped through a shoe warehouse in the center of Mexico City on Thursday, November 16, local media reported, citing authorities.

According to the report, the fire occurred in the Cuauhtemoc district of the city on Thursday afternoon. Footage posted by local officials shows thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky on Thursday.

According to the local fire department, crews were able to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other nearby premises.

No injuries were reported. Credit: AlcaldIa Cuauhtemoc via Storyful