Hundreds evacuated after oil spill in central Philippines

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, its personnel provide boom to contain an oil spill from a barge in Iloilo, central Philippines on Saturday July 4, 2020. More than 400 people have been evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after some 250,000 liters (66,000 gallons) of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea, an official said Monday. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — More than 400 people have been evacuated from a coastal village in the central Philippines after about 250,000 liters (66,000 gallons) of bunker fuel spilled from a power-generating barge into the sea, an official said Monday.

“The stench was so bad we have to move people away to two schools and last night there was a request for a third evacuation site,” Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Trenas said by telephone.

The spill began Friday when an accidental explosion on the barge blasted a hole in its hull. There were no reported injuries.

The accident has not affected the power supply to the commercial city of about half a million people because it has other power sources, Trenas said.

The coast guard said it is investigating and charges may be filed against the owners of the barge if needed.

