L.A. joins nationwide campaign against gun violence in March for Our Lives rally

Siena Villegas, 8, and mom Katie Villegas listen to speakers at the March for Our Lives Rally in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

A student-led march against gun violence is underway in downtown Los Angeles that was prompted by a recent spate of mass shootings, including one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and another at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., that together killed 31 people.

The L.A. March for Our Lives rally, which started at Grand Park at noon, is one of hundreds taking place across the country in solidarity with a flagship march in Washington, D.C. The movement emerged after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

Nick Leeds, 26, had not particularly focused on gun violence before the massacre in Uvalde, Texas. But watching the news of the shooting, he saw a grownup holding a pair of shoes of one of the child victims.

“That kind of set an alarm for me, you know?” said Leeds. “I am Jewish and I had seen the kids' shoes in the Holocaust museum. So it really kind of hit me. Something has to be done.”

Leeds, a bartender who lives in Santa Monica, was among the volunteers helping set up for the rally on the south lawn outside Los Angeles City Hall.

The demonstrators are calling on political leaders to treat gun violence as a public health emergency and take steps to address it, including by holding the gun lobby and industry accountable, passing legislation to raise the standards for gun ownership and addressing root causes of violence, including poverty and law enforcement targeting of communities of color.

“As a high school sophomore, I am endlessly tired of having to watch my surroundings and hear ‘thoughts and prayers — this is sickening’ while it goes on to be forgotten in a week,” Anna Pham, an organizer of the Los Angeles march, wrote in an announcement for the event. “It is absolutely sickening to see GOP leaders earn up to $13 million dollars from the [National Rifle Assn.] from the trigger of a deadly gun while a mother will never be able to drive her child to school again.”

Story continues

The U.S. House this week passed a bill that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21 and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds, but it has almost no chance of passing the Senate and becoming law.

The legislators took the action after a House committee heard testimony from recent shooting victims and family members, including an 11-year-old girl who covered herself with a dead classmate’s blood to avoid being shot at the Uvalde elementary school. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the May 24 attack, which also wounded 17.

What authorities are calling a white supremacist is accused of opening fire at a Tops supermarket in a majority Black neighborhood in Buffalo 10 days before, killing 10 people and wounding three others.

The suspects in each of the shootings, both 18, legally purchased the semiautomatic weapons used in the attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.