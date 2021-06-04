Hundreds of firefighters attend graduation of fallen colleague's daughter

The daughter of the firefighter who was killed in the Los Angeles County fire station shooting graduated from high school on Thursday, wearing her father's firefighter jacket over her gown.

Just days after Tory Carlon was fatally shot at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, Joslyn Carlon walked across the stage. In a video posted by Saugus High School, the teen got emotional as she accepted her diploma.

When the announcer said her name, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Hundreds of firefighters showed up to the ceremony to support the senior, according to NBC Los Angeles. "Joslyn's father couldn't be here, so we're here in his place," Chief Nick Berkuta told the outlet.

Tory Carlon's wife could not be reached Friday at phone numbers listed for her.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at a fire station about 45 miles north of Los Angeles. Carlon, 44, was shot multiple times and died. The station's fire captain was also shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is thought to be an off-duty firefighter who later returned to his Acton home, barricaded himself inside and then set fire to the home. He was found outside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

Officials have not said what the motive was, but the sheriff's office said they are investigating "some kind of dispute" between Carlon and the suspect.

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the shooting as "senseless" and praised Carlon in a statement as a "brave and dedicated firefighter and community leader whose selfless service will not be forgotten."