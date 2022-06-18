Hundreds of flights cancelled for holiday weekend

The New York Times

Linda Collins had been in menopause for almost a decade when she started bleeding again. The bleeding was light — occasional spotting, really — and she barely gave it a passing thought. When she finally went in for a checkup, her doctor refused to let her leave until she underwent a biopsy. Within days, Collins learned she had cancer of the uterus — and an especially aggressive form of it. “I had no pain, no other symptoms, and I didn’t think seriously about it,” said Collins, 64, a retiree in N