Hundreds flock from Alachua County for Lake Butler 'pop-up' party, Union officials say

A "pop-up" party in Lake Butler where law enforcement claim hundreds of Alachua County area residents gathered to do drugs and drink alcohol was broken up Saturday shortly before a person fired shots into the crowd, according to a social media post by the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The party featured "hundreds of vehicles from the Alachua County area" where a majority participated in drug use and drinking, the sheriff's office claims.

As the gathering was being broken up, a person fired into the crowd, leaving one person hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aerial footage of what officials from the Union County Sheriff's Office described as a "pop-up party" featuring "hundreds of vehicles from the Alachua County area," a majority of which officials claim were drinking and using drugs.

According to the Facebook post, the Sheriff's office "received numerous complaints" on Saturday afternoon related to a large gathering with loud music at Lakeside Park, 155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler, which is about 28 miles north of downtown Gainesville.

The crowd was estimated at more than 500 people and the "majority of them were activity drinking with drugs involved," the sheriff's office claims.

The Lake Butler City Commission authorized the sheriff's office to close the park immediately "due to the large unruly crowds, traffic control issues and violation of numerous laws.

The people at the park then relocated to various business parking lots and other locations around the city. The sheriff's office post says "Crowds grew to over 1,000 out of county individuals causing disturbances and blocking roads, resisting law enforcement and refusing lawful orders."

The sheriff's office used "chemical agents," or tear gas, to dispel the crowds and a "number of individuals were arrested." They were assisted by the Bradford County Sheriff's Office and a multi-agency SWAT team. No assistance was requested from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear what drugs were being used or how it was determined the crowd came from Alachua County. Calls to the Union County Sheriff's Office were not returned.

The investigation into who organized the event and those involved in "felony criminal behavior" is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Union County Sheriff's Office says large party involved Alachua County