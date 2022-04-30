Hundreds of frozen animals found in Central Lake couple's homes

Apr. 30—BELLAIRE — A Central Lake couple is being investigated by law enforcement officers in multiple states after more than 200 exotic animals were found deceased inside freezers on property they occupied, officials said.

"I am really appalled at what happened here," Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean said Friday. "Animals do not have a voice to speak out for themselves. I don't care if you don't like snakes, that's still not fair to the snake to be starved or neglected or frozen to death."

Brooklynn Beck, 28, and Michael Patrick Turland, 43, together owned House of Floof, a dog grooming business they recently began operating inside a rented warehouse in Central Lake, Bean said.

Officials were aware of complaints by customers, but it was the grim discovery made earlier this week at a Muckle Road house the couple is renting that Bean said resulted in an arrest warrant.

"We had the same thing Arizona did — frozen animals, many of them reptiles, and I don't know what all else, until we go through everything," Bean said.

Bean said his officers were in contact with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona, after Turland, listed as Beck's fiancé, was charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty when a homeowner found 183 animals dead inside a freezer at a home the couple was renting.

Turland was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Friday in Mohave County Superior Court, records show.

Bean said at the Muckle Road property officers also found dozens of live animals including dogs, rabbits, mice, painted turtles, a large tortoise, a smaller tortoise, a bearded dragon, a monitor lizard, chameleons and at least 20 snakes.

Beck was also charged in a Grand Traverse County animal cruelty incident, and arraigned Friday on a single misdemeanor charge following a report from staff with a Blair Township dog grooming business.

Beck, at her arraignment in 86th District Court, asked the court to enter a not-guilty plea on her behalf and requested 86th District Court Magistrate Tammi Rodgers appoint her an attorney.

Rodgers agreed, though the attorney appointed had not yet been named at press time.

Beck was employed by the unnamed grooming business and had only worked there a few months, officials said, when she was terminated after a small-breed dog died after being returned to its owner.

The dog, which law enforcement identified as a shih tzu between 10 and 12 years old, reportedly acted lethargic when the owner came to pick the dog up from a grooming appointment with Beck.

When the grooming business changed hands, the new owner contacted law enforcement, said Capt. Randy Fewless, and they contacted animal control officers.

"In these cases we work very closely with animal control and often local veterinarians can be helpful as well," Fewless said. "We know this is a very sensitive topic with the public and with us too, and that's why we put forth so much effort into our investigations."

Fewless and Bean both said the two counties are continuing to work together on the investigation.

Like Fewless, Bean credited animal control staff who, he said, worked long shifts this week making sure all of the animals seized were being cared for properly.

One of the newer Antrim County Animal Control officers is from Florida, Bean said, and has experience with caring for snakes, turtles and other exotic animals, which would help ensure they received the proper care.

The county purchased warming pads, heaters and housing for the reptiles, Bean said, and re-arranged the cat area to make room for the additional animals.

Bean said the motive for animal neglect and animal abuse was unclear.

Rodgers released Beck on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, and Beck said at her 1 p.m. arraignment she planned to stay at the Muckle Road house.

Bean said those with access to food for exotic animals are welcome to drop off donations at the Antrim County Animal Shelter in Bellaire during business hours, Monday — Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The shelter also has an online wish list at Amazon.