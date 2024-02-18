Hundreds gather in Carbon County for Winterfest

JIM THORPE CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This President’s Day weekend, hundreds gathered in Carbon County to close out a milestone annual winter celebration.

28/22 News Reporter Iyee Jagne was among the large crowd for Winterfest in Jim Thorpe Sunday.

Sunday marks the last day of the weekend fun in Carbon County which brought together people from all over the region.

Winterfest in Jim Thorpe had its final day on Sunday and people were looking forward to all the festival had to offer.

“We’re looking forward to doing the wineries and the wine test testing and we’re looking forward to doing some shopping checking out of the little shops. It’s a nice day to just get out and walk. Enjoy the sunshine and see the sites. It’s a nice area,” said Dickson City resident Darlene Leese.

The cold weather was no big deal to them.

“We’re dressed and ready for we got our gear, and we got our gloves, our hat, our boots are ready we’re getting the fresh air. No, we wanted it we were looking for something in the middle of winter,” Leese explained.

They had a horse-drawn carriage ride for people to take a ride on, food, and sweet treats, but one kid came here for the train ride and something else.

“Well, we were just walking around some candy and kettle corn,” said Ethan Levengood of Douglassville.

This annual winter fest attracts people from all over to Jim Thorpe.

“We brought our visitors from Delaware up here to share the beautiful town,” said Jim Thorpe resident Susan MacConnell.

Maggy Roof from Delaware says although the Winterfest is what brought her to town she was also looking forward to the scenic views.

“To see the mountain definitely where we’re from it’s so flat so we don’t have this beautiful and the train ride,” said Roof.

Winterfest will continue till 8:00 p.m. Sunday, so if you have not gotten out there yet, you still have a chance.

