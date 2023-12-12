Hundreds gather in downtown Tampa to support immediate ceasefire in Gaza

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of people attended a rally Monday at City Hall in Tampa to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“We have over 20,000 eulogies to write, we have over 20,000 lives to grieve, but we also have over 2 million lives that we need to save,” community organizer Leali Shalabi said.

Demonstrators spoke in front of City Hall before everyone took to the streets to rally.

“The genocide, people are dying every day, we have family in Palestine, said Ahmad Abuawad, who took part in the rally. “I have family, personally, in Gaza that are struggling every single day.”

Community organizers said more than 100 restaurants closed in Tampa in support of a ceasefire.

“In the aftermath of the United Nations failing to pass a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, we answered the call of our people on the ground in Gaza, calling for the strike as our last shred of hope for an immediate ceasefire,” Shalabi said.

Rally outside of Tampa City Hall calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rally outside of Tampa City Hall calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Rally outside of Tampa City Hall calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

“Jewish safety and Palestinian rights are not opposing causes,” one speaker said. “We are fighting for human rights and equality. To end the brutal killing of innocent civilians and the destruction of land.”

Those who spoke with News Channel 8 said they marched for their loved ones in the Middle East.

“They tell us, in extreme detail, what they suffer, how they see people buried underneath the rubble, and their hands are bloody just from trying to dig them out,” Abuawad said.

“We see ourselves in these people, you know, if our parents never came to America, that could have easily been us,” Shalabi said. “That is why we fight and that is why we are here today.”

Organizers said there will be multiple events taking place during the next several weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.