Hundreds gather to honor murdered L.A. Auxillary Bishop David O’Connell

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered for a memorial mass at the San Gabriel Mission Church. The Catholic Priest was beloved by the community as O’Connell served as the L.A. Archdioceses for 45 years.
Pope Francis named O’Connell as the Auxillary Bishop in L.A. in July of 2015. Brian Nunes was named as Auxillary Bishop following O’Connell’s death and has fond memories of his predecessor.
“He was a man of peace, he was down to earth, and just so willing to take time to listen to people,” Nunes said. “He was just very good about showing them that they were important, that he cared for them, that God loved them.”
The 69-year-old was shot at his home in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue on Feb. 18, 2023. Just two days later, a SWAT team arrested Carlos Medina, the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper, at their home in Torrance.
Detectives first linked Medina to the crime after finding surveillance video that showed his SUV in the driveway of O’Connell’s home at the time of the killing.
Several people who knew Medina told investigators that he had been acting strange and irrationally in the days following the murder, adding that Medina was making comments about O’Connell “owing him money.”
It is also a very topical one: "The greatest source of liquidity now is going to be continuation funds," VC Roger Ehrenberg predicted in a recent episode of the 20VC podcast. Continuation funds, which are common in private equity [PE] but rare in venture capital, are a secondary investment vehicle that allows them to “reset the clock” for several years on some assets in old funds by selling them to a new vehicle that they also control. This helps a VC fund’s backers, known as “limited partners,” to roll over their investment or exit.
Stellantis, the automaker that owns 14 brands including Chrysler, Jeep and Ram, and autonomous vehicle technology company Waymo are not only still working together, the companies are deepening the partnership, CEO Carlos Tavares told TechCrunch in a recent interview. "When you reach the destination, how do you take the parcel out of the van?" Tavares said in a wide-ranging interview. Tavares played coy on the important what, where and when details.
This week in AI, Google paused its AI chatbot Gemini's ability to generate images of people after a segment of users complained about historical inaccuracies. It appears that Google -- like some other AI vendors, including OpenAI -- had implemented clumsy hardcoding under the hood to attempt to "correct" for biases in its model.