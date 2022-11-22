Hundreds gather in Mount Vernon to honor the life of Ethan Chapin at memorial service

A grieving family and hundreds of supporters gathered Monday to honor the life of 20-year-old Ethan Chapin.

He was one of four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow last week.

Chapin’s family is continuing to grapple with his death just two weeks after his 20th birthday.

Family and friends say he loved life and was known for his kindness and smile.

He was also an avid athlete and hundreds wore shirts printed with his basketball number to Monday’s service in Mount Vernon.

“He was always bringing so much joy to everybody. He was always the goofiest kid in class,” said Brayden, a friend from elementary school.

Tributes continue to pour in for Chapin and the three other students killed in a “targeted and isolated” attack.

The Moscow Police Department says they have yet to locate a suspect or a weapon in the killings.

Police said there was no sign of a break-in and that two other roommates were also home at the time, but were unharmed and unaware of the murders until hours later.

“Nothing we can do will bring back these young lives, but we have an absolute commitment to solve these senseless murders,” said Kedrick Wills, director of the Idaho State Police, at a press conference Sunday.

Police have continued to ask the public for help in their investigation and ask anyone with information or surveillance video in the area to come forward.

Moscow police say they are working with the Idaho State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to solve these homicides as quickly as possible.

Authorities plan to give an update on their investigation later this week.