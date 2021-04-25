Hundreds gather in a Nebraska field for a heated pool-noodle brawl over the name Josh

Jay Cannon, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Josh Swain, left, declares Lincoln native four-year-old Joshua Vinson Jr., right, the ultimate Josh after the Josh fight took place in an open green space at Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.
Hundreds of people flocked to a park in Nebraska on Saturday to engage in an intense pool-noodle brawl over the name Josh.

The winner? 4-year-old Joshua Vinson Jr., who was donned with a paper crown and hoisted in the air for all Joshes to see.

It all started a year ago when pandemic boredom set in and Josh Swain, a 22-year-old college student from Tucson, Arizona, messaged others who shared his name on social media and challenged them to a duel.

Hundreds showed up at Air Park in Lincoln – a location chosen at random – to participate in the silliness.

The festivities started with a “grueling and righteous battle of Rock, Paper, Scissors” between the Josh Swain from Arizona and another Josh Swain from Omaha.

Josh Swain, left, the originator of the joke, takes on another Josh as they decide the rightful owner of the name Josh via a game of rock, paper, scissors in an open green space in Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.
KLKN-TV reports that the Arizona student won that competition, allowing him to claim the title of the true Josh Swain.

The pool-noodle competition that followed was open to anyone with the first name of Josh.

Multiple people with the name Josh duked it out with pool noodle out to find out who is the rightful owner of the name Josh via a battle royale in an open green space in Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.
Vinson Jr. was declared the victor and received a Burger King crown for his efforts.

Reporter Yousef Nasser of KLKN-TV caught the winning ceremony on video (and later reported Vinson Jr. is actually 4 years old, per his dad).

Swain, the organizer, said he is a little surprised about how the whole thing blew up: “I did not expect people to be as adamant about this as they are right now.”

One Josh in attendance, Josh Kelsey, told the Lincoln Journal Star he drove to Lincoln from St. Louis and said he was blown away with how big the event got.

“I was expecting 30 people at max,” Kelsey told the outlet. “This is insane.”

Lincoln native four-year-old Joshua Vinson Jr., top right, is lifted into the air after being declared the ultimate Josh after the Josh fight took place in an open green space at Air Park on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Lincoln, Neb.. What started as a mid-pandemic joke took on life Saturday, as a mixed bag of individuals sharing only their name came to battle it out. The winner was to be declared the rightful owner of the name.
Attendees of the brawl donated 200 to 300 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln and raised more than $8,000 for the Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation in Omaha, according to the Journal Star.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Josh fight: Winner of Nebraska battle is 4-year-old Joshua Vinson Jr.

