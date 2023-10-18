Hundreds gather for pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Las Vegas
On Tuesday night, a pro-Palestinian rally made its way through downtown Las Vegas. Meanwhile, pro-Israeli supporters gathered just across the street. Alyssa Bethencourt reports.
The death toll continues to rise on both sides more than a week after Hamas launched a coordinated attack against Israel on Oct. 7.
The Yahoo News photo staff has gathered these images in an effort to report on the latest situation in Gaza following strikes from Israel in response to the Hamas attack that left more than 1,400 dead.
The US tax authority has announced that it will start pilot testing its new Direct File program for the 2024 filing season, though it will initially be available for select taxpayers in 13 states only.
Flanks, which has built an API for automated wealth services, secured $8 million in Series A capital to democratize access to wealth management across Europe. Scalapay co-founder Raffaele Terrone and Upvest co-founder and CEO Martin Kassing supported the round as angel investors. The Barcelona-based company was founded in 2019 by software engineers Joaquim de la Cruz and Sergi Lao and private banking executive Álvaro Morales.
Nvidia and Foxconn are working together to build so-called "AI factories," a new class of data centers that promise to provide supercomputing powers to accelerate the development of self-driving cars, autonomous machines and industrial robots. Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang and Foxconn chairman and CEO Young Liu announced the collaboration at Hon Hai Tech Day in Taiwan on Tuesday. The AI factory is based off an Nvidia GPU computing infrastructure that will be built to process, refine and transform vast amounts of data into valuable AI models and information.
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January. The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands, including Jeep, Ram and Chrysler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, which has entered its fifth week. "In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership," the company said in an statement.
After a huge Game 2 win, one Phillies fan entered a world of pain.
Israel is in discussions with SpaceX to roll out Starlink internet services, especially for communities near the conflict zone, an Israeli official said Tuesday. Starlink currently isn’t available in Israel, so this would be the first time the service is introduced in any capacity. “The activity of coordinating the Israeli company Starlink is taking place, enabling the operation of communication terminals by the company SpaceX, which will allow a wide broadband internet connection in Israel,” Israel Minister of Communications Shlomo Karhi said on X. “Additionally, under the guidance of the minister, the ministry promotes the purchase of these satellite devices for the benefit of regional councils and community leaders in conflict zone settlements.”
Netflix's first live sports event is a golf tournament that features F1 drivers and PGA Tour pros. You can watch The Netflix Cup live on November 14.
The NFL continues to expand its global outreach.
Amazon's 10,000 Rivian-made all-electric van are delivering packages throughout the United States, the e-commerce company revealed Tuesday evening during its Delivering the Future event. Amazon, which owns a stake in Rivian, reached a deal with the automaker in 2019 to have at least 100,000 electric delivery vans on the road by 2030. The order is part of Amazon's climate pledge to become carbon neutral by 2040.
Co-signed by Jonathan Van Ness, here's why you should consider sleeping with your hair in a heatless bun. The post This TikTok creator makes a case for sleeping with your hair in a bun, and here’s why appeared first on In The Know.
Terrell Owens did not need medical attention after the incident in Southern California.
The Milwaukee Brewers are one step closer to repairing American Family Field after the Wisconsin Assembly approved the funding plan.
X will now require its volunteer contributors to include sources on every community note they write.
"I wish I was getting paid," Merianne Do said after going viral.
Oklahoma City needed to let go of three players before Monday and now plans to immediately waive Porter. More moves league-wide could be on the way.
The 49ers can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McCaffrey's injury is reportedly not a long-term one
Goldman CEO David Solomon reinforced his optimism about the firm's strategy despite another drop in profits during the third quarter.