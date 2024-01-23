Hundreds gather in Stockbridge to try to save sturgeon spearing

STOCKBRIDGE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hundreds of sturgeon spearing enthusiasts poured into the small village of Stockbridge on Monday night.

The time-honored Northeast Wisconsin tradition of sturgeon spearing is in danger of ending. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has until the end of June to decide whether to place lake sturgeon on its endangered species list. If officials do this it’s likely that sturgeon spearing would end.

“The things we experience here in terms of the spearing season and the culture around the fish is pretty far removed from what other states see,” said Mitchell White with the Friendship Fishing Club in Van Dyne.

White was one of the over 500 people at Stockbridge High School on Monday night. Congressmen Mike Gallagher and Glenn Grothman held a public hearing for a new bill they’re introducing to try to stop federal officials from adding lake sturgeon to the endangered species list.

It’s called the Sturgeon Protected and Exempt from Absurd Regulations (SPEAR) Act.

“We have a great story to tell, this is the story of successful conservation,” said Gallagher. “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

“Anybody who recreates on the lake in the winter season would feel this negatively,” said Mitchell pointing out that each winter sturgeon spearing pumps in several million dollars into the local economy. “You lose the money for research, for management, and for all of the things that have gotten us to this point. You are penalizing the groups that have worked to correct the population and get it to the historic level.”

Gallagher lauded Wisconsin’s sturgeon conservation programs which rely on close collaboration between state and local officials as well as fishing clubs.

He said officials with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service can choose to designate lake sturgeon as endangered, threatened (which could shorten sturgeon spearing season or reduce the number of sturgeon that can harvested), warranted but precluded (which means their status would get reviewed each year), or rule that the population is healthy.

Gallagher said the bill he has introduced would trump any decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The bill would make Wisconsin’s lake sturgeon population exempt from a blanket endangered species designation of the nationwide lake sturgeon population.

“We have the world’s most meticulous management plan, one that combines public and private efforts,” said Gallagher “It’s exactly how it should be done a common sense partnership between a variety of stakeholders.”

Representative Grothman said he doesn’t think federal officials should be making decisions on a very local issue.

“It’s just an example of Washington thinking the local people here in Wisconsin don’t know what they’re doing,” he said.

Each year, the Wisconsin DNR does population studies of the sturgeon population. The data shows that the population has risen over the last 40 years for both male and female fish.

“The national people realize that they’ve touched a nerve and they realize how many people on their own are paying attention to maintaining a good strong sturgeon population in the state of Wisconsin,” said Representative Grothman.

“It’s just about common sense, we’re trying to get ahead of what could be a bad decision for Wisconsin and actually counter-productive to the goal of protecting lake sturgeon,” said Representative Gallagher.

Gallagher and Grothman encouraged attendees to write letters to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Local representatives have also introduced a resolution asking the state legislature to go on record saying they don’t want the lake sturgeon to go on the endangered species list.

“It would be devastating,” said Joe Joas of Kiel a longtime sturgeon hunter who attended the meeting on Monday night. “I feel that is a multi-million dollar sport if that was destroyed they’d feel it big time. It (all the people showing up to the meeting) shows that there’s a bunch of good sportsmen who are concerned. That’s why we are here tonight.”

