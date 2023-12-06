Hundreds gather to support 9-year-old boy hit by suspected drunk driver in Shawnee

LENEXA, Kan. — Hundreds gathered in support of a Johnson County 9-year-old who was hit by a suspected drunk driver. That boy now in a battle to survive.

“We wanted to just go out and do what the Davidsons love to do and that’s run,” said one of the organizers.

“Nolan is still fighting for his life, we are just praying for a miracle,” Pastor Greg Moore, the youth pastor at Foundry Church in Lenexa said.

The person police believe is responsible for this is currently behind bars facing several felony charges.

Nolan’s number in sports is 10, so 10 minutes past every hour, while they sit at the hospital with him, in unison, they say go Nolan.

“You have shown up and you are doing it for them, for Nolan and we are very appreciative,” said one of the organizer of the walk/run to the crowd.

More than 500 people showed up in support of 9-year-old Nolan Davidson.

Nolan is described as an uber positive kid, with a gold heart, who is wickedly talented.

“He’s the best the world has to offer, he’s a stud on the basketball court, he’s a stud on the soccer field,” Moore said.

Friends, teammates, classmates, people who know and people who don’t know the Davidson family were all there, to show them that through this difficult time, their prayers and support won’t waiver.

“It’s a testament how awesome, just amazing Davidson family is. Everyone that has had the gift of knowing them, they are just a gift, they’re just a blessing to be able to call friends,” Moore said.

That support extending far and wide, with a GoFundMe for the family already surpassing $115,000.

Nolan was headed to play in another basketball game, when a suspected drunk driver hit the car his dad was driving last Friday night.

The injuries to his body doctors say he can recover from, but the damage to his brain substantial.

“You just never know your life can be flipped upside down in a single moment and again this is the kind of stuff that shouldn’t happen, it just shouldn’t happen,” Moore said.

Michael Jacobo has been charged with multiple felonies including DUI and failure to stop.

Tuesday’s gathering was about believing.

No matter how bleak the outcome may seem and how steep the mountain to a full recovery might be, if they stick together and believe, everything can get better, and miracles do happen.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen with Nolan but what we do know, what we see here is this family, this 9-year-old boy has had an unbelievable impact,” Moore said.

Jacobo, is due back in court on December 14 at 11 a.m.

