Hundreds of Gaza demonstrators block DuSable Lake Shore Drive traffic in Loop

CHICAGO — A large group of protesters in support of Palestinian victims in the Gaza conflict flooded Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive Saturday afternoon in the heart of the Loop.

Just before 3 p.m., 400 to 500 protesters gathered at the Buckingham Memorial Fountain streamed into north and southbound lanes of traffic. Chicago police shut down vehicle traffic in both directions soon after.

At its height, there were between 1,000 and 1,500 demonstrators at the fountain before a large portion of the group walked into the roadway. About a half-hour later, the group began walking slowly north on Lake Shore. Eventually the group moved back toward the area of the fountain until much of the crowd dissipated as the sun set.

The march was organized by the U.S. Palestinian Community Network-Chicago and the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine, who had nine previous rallies since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7. The march called on elected officials to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

More than 11,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, with another 2,700 reported missing, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The protest slowed the flow of traffic around Grant Park, as Lake Shore motorists were diverted to side streets to bypass the gathering. Saturday’s demonstration took place hours before hundreds of spectators were expected to arrive and line downtown streets for the evening’s Festival of Lights parade on the Magnificent Mile.

Just before 5:20 p.m., the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications posted a message on social media announcing that Lake Shore traffic in both directions had been reopened.

Despite scuffles between some Chicago police officers and protesters, it was unclear whether any arrests were made or citations issued.