Hundreds of grades at JCPS middle school changed without teacher approval

Counselors at a Jefferson County Public middle school are working to change student grades after they were altered to pass students who were failing.

Stuart Academy had about 300 students failing before the winter break but counselors, without teachers' knowledge, changed each of their grades to a D, teachers at the school told The Courier Journal.

Following a staff meeting, the school's principal informed teachers Wednesday the grades would be returned to what students actually earned.

"We have decided to go ahead and change all grades back to what the teacher originally reported (Term 1 and 2)," Principal Darren Dawson wrote in an email to teachers that was obtained by The Courier Journal. The email went on to say two counselors would handle the changes while also performing their normal duties and that of another counselor who is absent.

"So please be patient with them as they work to remedy this situation," Dawson wrote.

More: Chaos with 'no repercussions': This one middle school shows the many challenges JCPS faces

"As I said in the staff meeting, we will not be changing any grades moving forward and make sure we correct this error," the email continued. "Once all grades are changed back, we will send out another email to let you know."

When contacted by The Courier Journal, spokeswoman Carolyn Callahan said she had not heard about the situation and would look into it. It is unclear whether or not parents have been notified about the changes.

The middle school in Louisville's South End serves about 1100 students, 80% of whom are considered economically disadvantaged. Other challenges include a massive jump last year in its rate of students who were non-native English speakers and it was hit especially hard with bus delays that kept students and staff at the school for hours each day. Additionally, behavior was a major concern.

In one month last year, Stuart issued nearly 700 referrals and 153 suspensions, the worst total in a JCPS middle school.

More: Kentucky's juvenile justice system is in crisis, audit says. How will lawmakers respond?

There’s no place like Stuart Academy, teacher Jesse Judd said last year, "where people congregate, act crazy and face no repercussions for their actions."

According to the state's most recent report card data, only 15% of students at the school tested as proficient in reading while 5% were scored as proficient in math.

Contact Krista Johnson at kjohnson3@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Grades at JCPS' Stuart Academy changed without teachers' OK