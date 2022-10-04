Hundreds of grams of fentanyl seized in a massive White County drug bust
Hundreds of grams of fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a massive drug bust in White County.
The drugs had a street value of about 70,000 dollars.
Authorities said it was the largest fentanyl bust ever in White County.
34-year-old Joshua McLaughlin of Canton was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.
49-year-old Thomas Garnsey of Dawsonville was arrested on drug trafficking charges.
