Hundreds of grams of fentanyl seized in a massive White County drug bust

Hundreds of grams of fentanyl and other drugs were seized in a massive drug bust in White County.

The drugs had a street value of about 70,000 dollars.

Authorities said it was the largest fentanyl bust ever in White County.

34-year-old Joshua McLaughlin of Canton was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

49-year-old Thomas Garnsey of Dawsonville was arrested on drug trafficking charges.

