Hundreds of New Hanover County school district employees at stake over budget shortfall

New Hanover County Schools is preparing for a worst-case scenario due to a budget shortfall of about $20 million for the upcoming 2024-25 year that could impact hundreds of positions.

The school board has been working with the administration to look into which areas might be cut and who will be impacted.

Here is what we know so far.

Who will be impacted?

If nobody retires or moves away, the district could have to cut 279 positions. These positions could include teachers, instructional support staff and teaching assistants.

Instructional support staff includes positions such as guidance counselors, social workers, media coordinators and instructional coaches. The state will fund 118 of those positions, but the district currently has 203.

For teaching assistants, the state will allow for 160 teaching assistants, but the district currently has 175.

“These are people’s livelihoods, careers and jobs we are talking about," said Christopher Barnes, assistant superintendent of human resources.

While the administration said they are trying to keep as many student-facing positions as possible, classroom teachers were the biggest percentage of positions they are looking to cut from.

Employees will not be the only ones who will feel the cuts. Board member Hugh McManus mentioned how the board focused on increasing mental health professionals and social workers in lower performing schools, and now this is one of the areas that is likely to have cuts.

Why is there a shortfall?

The budget shortfall comes from two main things -- the loss of federal COVID-19 relief funds and an increase in the amount the district pays for employee raises and benefits.

New teachers who have been with the district around one to two years are locally funded because they are lower paid, but the lower paid teachers will be getting larger raises.

New teachers will be getting a 7% raise while teachers who have been with the district longer will be getting a 1% to 2% raise.

Barnes said that a teaching position costs 30% more than it did five years ago, but the state is still allotting the same amount of funding for the district.

Superintendent Charles Foust said each year recently the district has been living outside of its means, so it is a matter of getting back to where they were.

What are the potential solutions?

The school board discussed going to the New Hanover County Commissioners to cover funding for the local teaching positions.

The commissioners recently addressed the school district’s budget. The school district already makes up the largest part of the county’s budget, but Commissioner Jonathan Barfield said that once the district provides information about their needs, they will be able to move forward with discussion regarding how they can help.

To make sure that the board and administration makes the right decisions on what positions to cut, Barnes said he is involving local school principals so that they can assess the needs of each individual school.

Board member Josie Barnhart mentioned partnering with the community to provide counseling services to students to make sure they would still have access, but that is something the board and administration would need to further discuss.

The board will have another budget work session at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 to discuss more in depth information.

