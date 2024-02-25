Hundreds honor the life of Lisa Lopez-Galvan at her funeral

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family and friends laid Lisa Lopez-Galvan to rest this morning at Redemptorist Catholic Church in Kansas City.

Hundreds showed up wearing Chiefs gear to honor the wife, mother of two and grandmother who was shot and killed after the celebratory rally for the Chiefs.

It’s just so heartbreaking… so heartbreaking,” Eva Florido, a friend of Lisa’s, said.

Those at her funeral all expressed similar sentiments, showing gratitude to how good of a person she was.

“It’s ok to mourn somebody’s death, but you know, let’s celebrate life. Remember all the good things that she’s done for us,” Anthony Castanda, another friend of Lisa’s, said

Lopez-Galvan will be remembered for how much she loved her family, the Chiefs and being a DJ in her hometown.

“Oh, just happy, go lucky. She didn’t know a stranger, and every time she’d see you, she’d run out behind the mic and come up and give you a big hug,” Florido said.

Chiefs kicker and Lopez-Galvan’s favorite player, Harrison Butker, sent the family a jersey like the one she was wearing at the parade to be buried in.

Many who knew and loved Lopez-Galvan—some in Chiefs gear—paid tribute to honor the life she lived.

