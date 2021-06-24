Hundreds hunt for Daytona Beach cop shooter as critically wounded 'hero' officer keeps 'fighting': officials

Stephanie Pagones
·3 min read

The hunt for the "armed and dangerous" Florida man accused of shooting a police officer continued Thursday as the critically wounded young cop continues "fighting" for his life at a nearby hospital, authorities said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said "hundreds" of law enforcement officers responded following the Wednesday night news that a Daytona Beach police officer had been shot in the head. As of midday Thursday, the hunt for the shooting suspect, identified by authorities as 29-year-old Othal Wallace, had "expanded far beyond Central Florida," sheriff’s officials said.

The county was placed under a lockdown for hours following the shooting, clickorlando.com reported, adding that the U.S. Marshal service had joined the search efforts.

FLORIDA POLICE OFFICER 'CRITICAL' AFTER SHOT IN HEAD; MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR 'COWARD' SUSPECT

Wallace is accused of shooting the 26-year-old officer in the head just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, while he was responding to a report of a "suspicious incident."

The officer, who has not been identified, remains hospitalized for his critical injuries. Investigators are now offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading them to Wallace.

Police have released images of Wallace and the vehicle he is possibly driving. Authorities are expected to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. local time.

Police also released police body camera footage of the officer approaching the vehicle, from which Wallace emerges. As the officer instructs Wallace to sit in the car and asks him if he lives at the location, Wallace continues toward him, asking, "What’s going on?"

"Can you sit down? I’ll talk to you," the officer says, seemingly calmly.

Wallace responds: "Come on now. Don’t do this," as he continues asking questions.

A struggle appears to ensue before a gunshot can be heard in the background seconds later. Wallace then fled, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the department would not provide any more details on Friday for the reason for the police response to the area.

Police said early Thursday that officers responding to the scene discovered the wounded officer lying on the ground. He was rushed to an area hospital, where Daytona Police Chief Jakari Young said he was "fighting."

Young told reporters at a news conference that the officer had undergone surgery that was "fairly successful."

"He still has a long way to go," Young added.

SURFISIDE, MIAMI-DADE BUILDING COLLAPSE LEAVES 1 DEAD, 99 UNACCOUNTED FOR AS RESCUE OPERATION CONTINUES

Young said more than 500 officers from various agencies had responded to help find Wallace, who officials said may have fled to the Atlanta area.

A search of an apartment near the shooting location revealed a rifle, numerous boxes of ammunition, a handgun, several high-capacity magazines and three ballistic vests, Young said. It wasn't clear what Wallace's connection to the apartment and the weapons might be.

"He should be considered armed and dangerous," the chief said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A community prayer vigil for the injured officer was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. local time at Halifax Health Medical Center. Police are expected to provide an update in the investigation at 5 p.m. local time.

Fox News’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report, as well as the Associated Press.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 MLB Draft: Who should Mets take 10th overall? | Mets Prospective Extra

    In this extra content from Mets Prospective presented by Verizon, hosts Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo break down who they believe are the best players that could be available for the Mets at tenth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft. Houston State's Colton Cowser and Vanderbilt's Kumar Rocker are two names DeMayo is high on. Watch more Mets Prospective: https://next.sny.tv/shows/mets-prospective-top-mets-minor-league-prospects About Mets Prospective: Mets Prospective features Jacob Resnick and Joe DeMayo profiling the top minor league prospects in the New York Mets organization, focusing on up-and-coming talent like Francisco Alvarez, Ronny Mauricio, Matt Allan, Brett Baty, Khalil Lee, and more. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • Hurricane Harbor reopens after fatal shooting; guests talk about safety at water park

    A woman who was in the Arlington water park during the shooting said guests were ushered into buildings to hide while police investigated.

  • 2021 MLB Mock Draft 3.0: Mets' pick and rest of Top 10

    We are less than three weeks before the MLB Draft kicks off on July 11 in Colorado.

  • A Florida police officer was shot in the head, and there’s a $100,000 reward for the suspect

    A $100,000 reward has been offered and a Blue Alert sent out Thursday concerning Othal Wallace, a 29-year-old who police believe shot a Daytona Beach police officer in the head Wednesday night.

  • Did someone forget to end these 15 epic Prime Day deals?

    Prime Day 2021 is now over, but we also have two bits of good news for bargain hunters who haven’t had their fill. First, Amazon is still Amazon, so there are still thousands upon thousands of incredible deals to be had if you know where to look. And second, there are so many incredible Prime …

  • Manhunt underway as Florida officer 'critical' after being shot in head

    Police in Daytona, Florida, initiated a manhunt on Wednesday night after an officer was shot in the head on duty, according to authorities.

  • DeSantis: Universities ‘intellectually repressive,’ survey on beliefs is needed

    In his continued push against the “indoctrination” of students, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday signed legislation that will require public universities and colleges to survey students, faculty and staff about their beliefs and viewpoints to support “intellectual diversity.”

  • Lord Ashcroft’s Daughter-in-Law Breaks Silence on Shooting of Belize Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Linkedin/FacebookThe British billionaire’s daughter-in-law who killed a top police officer in Belize is breaking her silence to tell the story of how she accidentally shot him—and how she is now locked in a battle to see her own children.“I feel like I’m living in a movie and I don’t know what the endgame is,” Jasmine Hartin, the partner of Lord Michael Ashcroft, told the Daily Mail in her first interview since her arrest.Hartin is charged with mans

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • Bystander Stops Man Who Allegedly Pulled Out Knife, Yelled Anti-Asian Slurs at Woman in NYC

    The NYPD released photos of a man who allegedly kicked, spewed anti-Asian remarks and pulled a knife on a woman in Manhattan on Monday. What happened: The 23-year-old victim was walking on West 26th Street Sixth and Seventh Avenue when the alleged suspect kicked her behind her leg and yelled anti-Asian slurs just before midnight, according to PIX11.

  • Woman Caught on Camera Spewing Racist Insults at Asian Uber Driver in North Carolina

    A white woman was captured on video yelling racial slurs at an Asian Uber driver at a gas station in Charlotte, N.C. Rude passengers: Outhay Chokbengboun, a 46-year-old Laotian American, said he picked up a small group of passengers who argued with him as he was driving, WSOC reported. An argument ensued and escalated into one of the passengers offering to bribe him, and another insulting him.

  • Famous QAnon Couple Featured In Documentaries Arrested In Capitol Attack

    Jamie and Jennifer Buteau face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The feds say Jamie Buteau threw a chair at officers.

  • Durham man arrested for Chapel Hill road rage shooting

    The victim told police the incident started when he argued with the suspects after one driver was cut off.

  • Judge Overturns 1989 Murder Conviction; Rules State Withheld Incriminating Crime Scene Photos

    A Cuyahoga County Judge is tossing out a 1989 murder conviction after reviewing new evidence previously withheld by the state, including crime scene photos and witness statements. John Tiedjen, 57, is currently serving a life sentence for the shooting death of his stepbrother and roommate, 18-year-old Brian McGary. Tiedjen has long maintained that after a night of heavy drinking and smoking marijuana, he could not remember what happened on the night of April 1,1989. He also claimed that police f

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Three charged for allegedly beating and strangling Illinois officer during traffic stop

    Three people were arrested after authorities said they beat and strangled an Illinois police officer during a traffic stop on Monday.

  • Police towed a black Suburban from Murdaugh murder scene, tow company says

    Exclusive: The black Chevrolet Suburban was parked near dog pens on the Murdaugh property, according to the owner of the towing company.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • A Louisiana Woman Allegedly Hired Four Teens to Murder Her Ex Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend

    St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s OfficeIn a fit of romantic rage, a 20-year-old woman in Louisiana allegedly recruited a squad of teenage boys to murder her ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.But the plot went off the rails at the last second, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. Mykia Tyson is said to have driven the four boys she enlisted to the new boyfriend’s house in Lacombe, Louisiana, in early June, but when the proposed hitmen arrived, the teenager meant to shoot the boyfriend ba