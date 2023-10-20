Hundreds of iconic barbies were auctioned off in Hamel, MN

TechCrunch

One of Silicon Valley's most prominent investment firms will face government scrutiny over its investments in China. Sequoia Capital has received a polite but pointed request from Congress to enter into more detail on how it will prevent further U.S. investment dollars from advancing Chinese interests. Sequoia announced in June that it would be splitting into three pieces: Sequoia Capital in the U.S. and Europe, Peak XV Partners in India and Southeast Asia, and HongShan in China (formerly Sequoia Capital China).