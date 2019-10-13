British Isil 'matchmaker' feared to have escaped after mass prisoner breakout

The United States confirmed it would go ahead with a "deliberate withdrawal" of troops from northeastern Syria, just hours after hundreds of Islamic State prisoners took advantage of the chaos created by the subsequent Turkish offensive to break out of prison.

Mark Esper, the US defence secretary, said the decision to pull out most of the 1000 US troops still in Syria came after Turkey said it intended to push its invasion further than it previously announced and that the previously US-allied Kurdish-led Syrian democratic forces were seeking a deal with Russia and the Syrian government to stop the attack.

"I spoke with the president last night after discussions with the rest of the national security team and he directed that we begin a deliberate withdrawal of forces from northern Syria," he said.

"In the last 24 hours, we learned that [the Turks] likely intend to extend their attack further south than originally planned, and to the west," Mr Esper said in the pre-taped interview.

The United Nations said on Sunday that more than 130,000 people have fled their homes since Turkey launched its offensive into Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria on Wednesday, prompting fears of a humanitarian disaster and a revival of the Islamic State terrorist group.

British female Isil members, including a notorious recruiter, were on Sunday feared to be among the hundreds who escaped a detention camp amid chaos caused by a Turkish offensive in northern Syria.

Tooba Gondal, 25, from London, and her two children, could be one of those who managed to flee after Turkish warplanes reportedly dropped a bomb near Ain Issa camp south of the Turkish-Syria border.

Smoke rises from a Turkish bombardment in northeast Syria on Sunday, seen from the Turkish side of the border Credit: ERDEM SAHIN/EPA-EFE/REX More

The former Goldsmith's University student from Walthamstow traveled to Syria to join Isil in 2015 and has been accused of encouraging other young British women, including Shamima Begum, to follow her.

Ms Gondal, who gained notoriety after grooming young women with violent propaganda, last month released an open letter to the British public, asking to be allowed home for trial: “It is not just for my government to keep us here for nearly a year now. ‘I want to face justice in a British court. I wish to redeem myself,” she wrote.

“I would like Britain to accept my apology and give me another chance.”

The Telegraph understands at least three other British women, and reportedly three British orphans, had been held in Ain Issa camp before the break-out.

The escape was one of the feared scenarios after Turkish forces entered northern Syria, prompting Kurdish forces to abandon their fight against Isil to defend the border.

Tooba Gondal is pictured before leaving for Syria More