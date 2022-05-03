'Hundreds of items': Police charge Tennessee prison corporal with possession of child porn

Nashville police on Tuesday arrested a Tennessee Department of Corrections corporal after they said they found him in possession of hundreds of items of child pornography.

Metro Nashville Police Department detectives charged TDOC Cpl. Michael Vernon White, 54, after he was reportedly caught storing sexual photos and videos of young girls on his Internet cloud account.

The investigation began after an Internet service provider reported multiple uploads of the images and videos, MNPD reported.

It was not immediately known what facility White worked at.

He was booked into the Davidson County jail just after 7 a.m. Tuesday and released on bail about 12:30 p.m.

A TDOC spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

