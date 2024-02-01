Hundreds of job seekers turn out as Ultium Cells recruits for its Lansing workforce

DELTA TWP. — Roshawn Carroll considers himself old-fashioned and has never even driven an electric vehicle.

Yet, the 47-year-old Lansing man took the time to swing by Lansing Community College's West Campus on Wednesday to check out career opportunities at Ultium Cells, a massive manufacturing operation cuing up to start production later this year to support the electric vehicle industry.

"All of this new electrical vehicle stuff, it's like we've moved into the age of the Jetsons," Carroll said. "I'm just intrigued. I want to play my part in it, to help out."

Carroll was among hundreds of people who turned out for a job fair organized by Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution Michigan, and Capital Area Michigan Works! The venture's new factory is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

About 300 people registered for the event ahead of time, and another 150 or so had walked in as of around 4 p.m., with another couple of hours left to go in the job fair, organizers said.

"We really wanted to give the community and job seekers an opportunity to understand really what battery manufacturing is all about," said Grace Griffin, the plant's director.

Griffin was trained in chemical engineering and has worked in the manufacturing field for more than 23 years. She started her new role last June, before the first structural beams went up at a site on Davis Highway, near GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant. The $2.6 billion facility covers 2.8 million square feet, roughly the size of 48 footbll fields.

The facility is expected to employ about 1,700 people by the time it reaches full production late next year.

The workforce will include engineers, production supervisors, information technology workers, administrators and interns, starting with an initial team of 80 to 100 people, job fair organizers said. More rounds of hiring will follow, with production personnel likely to come on board near the end of this year.

Operator jobs will start at $25 an hour, with salaried and technical positions typically paying from $60,000 to $80,000 a year, officials said.

"They'll be some of the best-paying jobs we've seen in the region for quite some time," said Kate Snyder, of Piper & Gold Public Relations in Lansing, which is working to support the launch.

The operation will have an "enormous" economic impact in Greater Lansing, attracting talent to the region and, perhaps, prompting other players in the electric vehicle industry to establish a footprint here, said Tony Willis, chief equity development officer for the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

"This is what we see as − hopefully − one of many things to come," Willis said. "This provides proof-of-concept that this (type of industry) works here. Whether it's suppliers or battery production facilities, I can see a number of different possibilities."

Carroll, who works at a factory in Holt, said he's looking for a job with "a little more security," more predictable work hours and good benefits, "somewhere where you don't have to hop from job to job every couple of years."

"I really want some stability," he said.

And with America's electric future charging ahead, now is a good time to make the transition, he said.

Colin Smith, 19, of Potterville, also attended the job fair and liked what he was seeing.

"It's a great opportunity (for me)," he said."It's a great opportunity for the community, too. The sky's (the limit) right now, it seems like."

