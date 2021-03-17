Hundreds of jobs created by Tyson Foods’ $55 million investment to return to Columbia

Noah Feit
·2 min read

Less than a year after shutting down its Richland County facility, Tyson Foods announced plans to return to Columbia with a multi-million dollar investment to create hundreds of jobs.

Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest food companies, said it will reestablish operations at the facility at 1970 Bluff Road that was shuttered in August 2020.

When the plant closed, 146 people lost their jobs, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce.

But Tyson’s plan to invest $55 million over the next 3 to 5 years at the Columbia operation will create 330 jobs, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture said Wednesday in a news release. That includes 160 positions associated with the company’s former operations, according to the release.

“County council is delighted to welcome Tyson Foods back to Richland County this year,” Richland County Council Chairman Paul Livingston said in a release from the governor’s office. “The 330 jobs created by their new operations will be crucially important to residents in our community, especially in the face of the national economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Operations at the plant are expected to begin in May, according to the release. The Arkansas company plans to transform the. facility into a meat portioning and packing operation.

The plant previously processed pork for taco filling and pizza toppings, Tyson spokesperson Worth Sparkman told The State in 2020.

The company will initially invest $42 million. Over the next three to five years, it plans to invest in additional improvements and production equipment, with a total investment of $55 million, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture said.

“We’re pleased to bring operations back to Columbia and are very grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project,” Tyson executive Nate Hodne said in the release. “Once operational, this new facility will help us meet growing demand from our retail customers with high-quality, pre-cut, pre-packaged fresh beef and pork.”

Those interested in applying for a job at the plant should visit the Tyson’s careers website for more information.

