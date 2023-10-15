Hundreds join pro-Palestine rally in Cincinnati
Many protesters WCPO spoke with said Hamas' attack on Israel is a reaction to years of Israeli policy in the region.
Many protesters WCPO spoke with said Hamas' attack on Israel is a reaction to years of Israeli policy in the region.
At least 27 Americans have been killed in Israel since Hamas launched its assault over the weekend.
Oil jumped more than 4% on Friday as the G7 clamped down on Russian crude export price cap violations and uncertainty over the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.
The Israel crisis has brought out the best in President Biden. Why can't he muster the same sort of leadership on the economy?
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton is asking Alphabet to be "very vigilant" when it comes to Israel-Hamas-related content posted on YouTube.
War in Israel after a historic terrorist attack. Republicans in Congress remain rudderless. Nikki Haley is rising, but only so much. Robert Kennedy Jr. is an independent. And inflation is down but not out.
The company has created a new operations center with experts fluent in Hebrew and Arabic.
The Hamas attacks on Israel, which killed 1,600 people, have been a cause of celebration for some.
The European Union has expanded its warning about illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war circulating on social media platforms to Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Yesterday the bloc's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, published an urgent letter to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter) -- raising concerns the platform is being used to disseminate illegal content and spread potentially harmful disinformation in the wake of Saturday's surprise attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists based in the Gaza Strip.
President Biden condemned Hamas’s attacks, which have killed at least 11 American citizens, calling it an “unprecedented and appalling assault.” U.S. military ships have moved closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the recent escalation.
During their surprise attack in Israel that left more than 1,200 people dead, Hamas militants targeted several communal settlements known as kibbutzim near the border with Gaza.
Several groups of hacktivists have targeted Israeli websites with floods of malicious traffic following a surprise land, sea and air attack launched against Israel by militant group Hamas on Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war and retaliate. Israeli newspaper The Jerusalem Post reported Monday that since Saturday morning its website was down “due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us.” 🔴 The Jerusalem Post is currently experiencing downtime due to a series of cyberattacks initiated against us since yesterday morning.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
The Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise raid into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands more that was likened to 9/11.
ExxonMobil and Pioneer's $60 billion merger will make Exxon the biggest shale player in the region.
A slew of corporate earnings will provide investors with a check on the health of corporate America in the week ahead.
Baidu is set to hold its biggest annual strategy, technology and product launch event. This year's edition of Baidu World will have a major focus on artificial intelligence. You can watch the livestream here.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game.
Cars tend to rust over time due to iron oxide build up in the paint causing it to corrode. Using a rust remover can help restore your paint.
Save a wild 70% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
Earnings at giant banks rose, but loan write-offs increased, showing that some borrowers are struggling.