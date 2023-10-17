Hundreds killed in Gaza hospital blast

STORY: Hundreds of people have been killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital - according to Palestinian health authorities.

They say it was caused by an Israeli air strike, while the Israeli military blame a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad.

Reuters cannot immediately verify either version of events.

Tuesday's strike on the Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital marks the single bloodiest event in Gaza of the war between Israel and Islamist militants.

Gaza authorities say more than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed in the war, including hundreds of children, and that over a million have been driven from their homes.

This video obtained by Reuters shows paramedics transporting wounded from the hospital to another facility elsewhere in the city.

Gaza is run by Hamas, whose attack on Israeli communities earlier this month killed 1,300 people and took many hostages, who are still being held.

The retaliatory air campaign by Israel has been relentless, flattened entire districts, and stoked a humanitarian crisis.