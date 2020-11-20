Hundreds of LSU students protest the university's mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints

Protesters gather and march on LSU campus in reaction to the way officials mishandled rape, abuse allegations against numerous football players. November 20, 2020.

Hundreds of teal-clad students, faculty, alumni and advocates carrying signs and chanting slogans marched through the Louisiana State University campus on Friday in reaction to LSU’s systemic mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints against top athletes and others, as revealed by a USA TODAY investigation published earlier this week.

Starting at the school’s Parade Ground and ending in the plaza in front of Tiger Stadium, the group of men and women held signs reading, “No means no,” and “Survivors deserve better,” as they shouted, “Keep your hands off of me.”

They demanded change from an LSU leadership they see as slow to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct and dating violence.

“We don’t want another bogus press conference. We want answers,” said Angel Upshaw, co-president of the student group Tigers Against Sexual Assault, at the start of the march. Upshaw was among 26 student leaders who signed an open letter earlier in the week supporting resignation for LSU officials who mishandled complaints.

The USA TODAY investigation found that officials in the university’s athletic department and broader administration repeatedly have ignored complaints against abusers, denied victims’ requests for protection and subjected them to further harm by known perpetrators.

Rough 250 protesters marched at LSU demanding change in the way the university handles sexual misconduct and dating violence allegations.

At least nine football players have been reported to police for accusations of sexual misconduct and dating violence since coach Ed Orgeron took over the team four years ago, records show. The university is known to have disciplined only two of them, and one – former wide receiver Drake Davis – was not expelled until four months after he was convicted of physically abusing his former girlfriend.

The university in response hired an outside law firm to conduct a review of its Title IX policies and handling of specific cases. Title IX is the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education.

About a dozen survivors and friends of survivors spoke at the protest, with some sharing their own stories and others expressing support and calling for accountability for the LSU officials who mishandled allegations. Samantha Brennan and Elisabeth Andries, whose stories were featured in USA TODAY’s investigation, both spoke and received loud applause.

Story continues

Much of the anger was directed at the athletic department and football team. Women on campus should “matter as much as someone who wears a jersey on their back,” said LSU Student Government Vice President Hannah Barrios.

Barrios said it was important for her and other students to come to the rally to say how they feel. She called for LSU to take action to rebuild trust with students, and to change the campus culture around gendered violence.

The march lasted over an hour and included testimony from sexual assault survivors.

“I’m deeply disappointed in what has come to light,” said Barrios, a senior. “It’s disgusting and so harmful to students. It shouldn’t take survivors coming forward about these things for this to happen. We have to change the culture and what our campus is like.”

Katie, who declined to provide her last name but said she works in athletics with football players, said LSU sent employees a reminder this week to complete sexual misconduct training.

“As if it’s my behavior that needs to change,” she said. “It’s not on me. It’s not on any of you. It’s not on any women in this campus. It’s on them. It’s always been on them.”

In an open letter to campus on Thursday, interim President Tom Galligan said, “Words can’t express how deeply troubling it is to face the prospect that LSU may have mishandled alleged cases of abuse or sexual assault.” He promised to improve and meet with members of the campus community.

Some protesters said Galligan’s words aren’t enough. Upshaw, who helped organize the protest, said Tigers Against Sexual Assault has heard from LSU’s strategic communications office, but not from Galligan directly.

Provost Stacia Haynie and Vice President for Student Affairs Jeremiah Shinn were seen at the protest, but Galligan was not.

“Maybe his priorities are in the wrong place,” said Upshaw. “He ain’t here.”

Protestors directed much of their anger toward the university's athletics office and football program.

Melissa Kim, a junior, said she attended the event because students need to support each other, especially if LSU won’t. She said the LSU administrators named in the USA TODAY article should either be reprimanded or step down, and the Title IX office should be reassessed to ensure it is “accessible and representative of all students.”

“For too long LSU has kept pushing things under the rug,” Kim said.

The event lasted a little over an hour. Organizers reminded the crowd that by holding this protest, they’re leaving behind a legacy.

“Don’t give up,” said Angelina Cantelli, co-president of Tigers Against Sexual Assault. “Don’t feel like you’re going unnoticed because we’re here. Live your life, you matter, we love you.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hundreds protest LSU's mishandling of sexual misconduct reports