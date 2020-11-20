Hundreds of LSU students protest the university's mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints

Nancy Armour, Kenny Jacoby, Ashley White and Victoria Dodge, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Protesters gather and march on LSU campus in reaction to the way officials mishandled rape, abuse allegations against numerous football players. November 20, 2020.
Protesters gather and march on LSU campus in reaction to the way officials mishandled rape, abuse allegations against numerous football players. November 20, 2020.

Hundreds of teal-clad students, faculty, alumni and advocates carrying signs and chanting slogans marched through the Louisiana State University campus on Friday in reaction to LSU’s systemic mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints against top athletes and others, as revealed by a USA TODAY investigation published earlier this week.

Starting at the school’s Parade Ground and ending in the plaza in front of Tiger Stadium, the group of men and women held signs reading, “No means no,” and “Survivors deserve better,” as they shouted, “Keep your hands off of me.”

They demanded change from an LSU leadership they see as slow to respond to allegations of sexual misconduct and dating violence.

“We don’t want another bogus press conference. We want answers,” said Angel Upshaw, co-president of the student group Tigers Against Sexual Assault, at the start of the march. Upshaw was among 26 student leaders who signed an open letter earlier in the week supporting resignation for LSU officials who mishandled complaints.

The USA TODAY investigation found that officials in the university’s athletic department and broader administration repeatedly have ignored complaints against abusers, denied victims’ requests for protection and subjected them to further harm by known perpetrators.

Rough 250 protesters marched at LSU demanding change in the way the university handles sexual misconduct and dating violence allegations.
Rough 250 protesters marched at LSU demanding change in the way the university handles sexual misconduct and dating violence allegations.

At least nine football players have been reported to police for accusations of sexual misconduct and dating violence since coach Ed Orgeron took over the team four years ago, records show. The university is known to have disciplined only two of them, and one – former wide receiver Drake Davis – was not expelled until four months after he was convicted of physically abusing his former girlfriend.

The university in response hired an outside law firm to conduct a review of its Title IX policies and handling of specific cases. Title IX is the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education.

About a dozen survivors and friends of survivors spoke at the protest, with some sharing their own stories and others expressing support and calling for accountability for the LSU officials who mishandled allegations. Samantha Brennan and Elisabeth Andries, whose stories were featured in USA TODAY’s investigation, both spoke and received loud applause.

Much of the anger was directed at the athletic department and football team. Women on campus should “matter as much as someone who wears a jersey on their back,” said LSU Student Government Vice President Hannah Barrios.

Barrios said it was important for her and other students to come to the rally to say how they feel. She called for LSU to take action to rebuild trust with students, and to change the campus culture around gendered violence.

The march lasted over an hour and included testimony from sexual assault survivors.
The march lasted over an hour and included testimony from sexual assault survivors.

“I’m deeply disappointed in what has come to light,” said Barrios, a senior. “It’s disgusting and so harmful to students. It shouldn’t take survivors coming forward about these things for this to happen. We have to change the culture and what our campus is like.”

Katie, who declined to provide her last name but said she works in athletics with football players, said LSU sent employees a reminder this week to complete sexual misconduct training.

“As if it’s my behavior that needs to change,” she said. “It’s not on me. It’s not on any of you. It’s not on any women in this campus. It’s on them. It’s always been on them.”

In an open letter to campus on Thursday, interim President Tom Galligan said, “Words can’t express how deeply troubling it is to face the prospect that LSU may have mishandled alleged cases of abuse or sexual assault.” He promised to improve and meet with members of the campus community.

Some protesters said Galligan’s words aren’t enough. Upshaw, who helped organize the protest, said Tigers Against Sexual Assault has heard from LSU’s strategic communications office, but not from Galligan directly.

Provost Stacia Haynie and Vice President for Student Affairs Jeremiah Shinn were seen at the protest, but Galligan was not.

“Maybe his priorities are in the wrong place,” said Upshaw. “He ain’t here.”

Protestors directed much of their anger toward the university&#39;s athletics office and football program.
Protestors directed much of their anger toward the university's athletics office and football program.

Melissa Kim, a junior, said she attended the event because students need to support each other, especially if LSU won’t. She said the LSU administrators named in the USA TODAY article should either be reprimanded or step down, and the Title IX office should be reassessed to ensure it is “accessible and representative of all students.”

“For too long LSU has kept pushing things under the rug,” Kim said.

The event lasted a little over an hour. Organizers reminded the crowd that by holding this protest, they’re leaving behind a legacy.

“Don’t give up,” said Angelina Cantelli, co-president of Tigers Against Sexual Assault. “Don’t feel like you’re going unnoticed because we’re here. Live your life, you matter, we love you.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hundreds protest LSU's mishandling of sexual misconduct reports

Latest Stories

  • Biden on suing the GSA: 'We haven't ruled it out'

    President-elect Joe Biden said Thursday that nothing is off the table when it comes to his transition team’s access to critical data on the coronavirus and national security that is being blocked by the Trump administration’s General Services Administration.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democrat leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

  • Obama thanked Navy SEAL McRaven for overseeing the bin Laden raid by gifting him a tape measure

    The unusual gift was a kind of inside joke, a reference to something Obama said after the SEALs brought bin Laden's body back.

  • Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse illegally bought gun with coronavirus stimulus check

    The Kenosha shooter will face charges in Wisconsin

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Iran's allies on high alert in Trump's final weeks in office

    Iran has instructed allies across the Middle East to be on high alert and avoid provoking tensions with the U.S. that could give an outgoing Trump administration cause to launch attacks in the U.S. president's final weeks in office, Iraqi officials have said. The request — delivered by a senior Iranian general to allies in Baghdad this week — reflects the growing regional anxiety over President Donald Trump’s unpredictable behavior and the uncertainty in the chaotic transition period until President-elect Joe Biden takes over in two months. Iran’s allies have collectively welcomed Trump’s election defeat.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • Inmate who killed Texas teenager to be executed by lethal injection

    The federal government prepared Thursday to execute an inmate who was convicted of kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old Texas girl, bludgeoning her with a shovel and burying her alive.

  • Asian Americans called ‘yellow folk’ by US health official during meeting about combatting racism

    Dr Peter Beilenson apologises for ‘significant mistake’

  • Parrots found stuffed in plastic bottles in Indonesia

    Indonesian authorities said crew on a docked ship found 64 birds still alive while 10 had died.

  • Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota

    President Trump's legal team has finally revealed what it claims is a definitive example of election fraud in Michigan — based on data from Minnesota.Since the presidential election more than two weeks ago, Trump and his supporters have launched legal efforts aimed at somehow overturning President-elect Joe Biden's win. Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis continued that effort in a wild Thursday press conference where they waved around a single affidavit, and claimed they had "hundreds" more, revealing all sorts of election fraud. Trump's team still hasn't shared many of those affidavits with the public, but has begun filing them in lawsuits across the country. One, from a Texas resident who works in cybersecurity, was filed in Georgia on Wednesday, but claims vote tallying machines in Michigan are highly susceptible to fraud. It goes on to list several "statistical red flags" that purport to show how those machines may have been manipulated, including numbers that imply as many as 350 percent of estimated voters in a range of Michigan towns cast ballots. The problem is, the towns the affidavit lists are all scattered across eastern Minnesota, not Michigan.The affidavit also claims there have been reports of votes switched from Trump to Biden in "Antium County, Michigan." There's no such county in the state, or in the United States at all. And if the affidavit means to imply there was fraud in Antrim County, Michigan, well, its county clerk has already corrected and testified regarding any mistaken voting tallies there.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial The dangerously stupid machinations of Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani

  • A Michigan deputy was fired after posting a racist photo of a watermelon Jack-O'-Lantern she said depicted Kamala Harris on Facebook

    The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to Insider that Prose was fired the same day the agency learned of the photo.

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • Teeth Marks on Human Leg Bone Found in Berlin Park Led Police to Alleged Cannibal

    Police investigating a chewed up human leg bone found in a park in Berlin have arrested a 41-year-old high school math and chemistry teacher on suspicion of sexually-motivated murder and cannibalism, according to German police. The victim has been identified only as Stephen T., a 44-year-old high-voltage lineman who disappeared after meeting the math teacher on the gay hook-up website Planet Romeo, Berlin prosecutors said Friday. An urban trekker found the flesh-free leg bone and the lineman’s other skeletal remains on Nov. 8. Police originally thought the bite marks on the bones could have been made by an animal, but now believe they are from the math teacher, whose name has not been released due to German privacy regulations. The lineman disappeared from his apartment in Berlin’s Lichtenberg district on September 5, telling his roommate he was going to meet a friend. Police say the math teacher and the lineman exchanged several conversations in a chatroom on the Planet Romeo website. The website is not tied to cannibalism but is a popular hook-up venue. Police then used information from the website to find the math teacher’s home where they found knives, a bone cutting saw commonly used by surgeons and a larger cooler, according to the German newspaper Bild. Investigators also found 50 pounds of sodium hydroxide which can be used to dissolve flesh and body tissue. The suspect told police he planned to use the chemical to make soap.Germany has prosecuted several cannibals in recent years, including a police officer who was convicted of murdering a man he met on a German chat room dedicated to cannibalism in 2016, and the infamous Rotenburg cannibal Armin Meiwes who also killed and consumed a man he met online.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Giuliani to reportedly skip meeting with Michigan lawmakers after COVID-19 exposure

    Members of President Trump's outside legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, have reportedly been sidelined from a meeting with Michigan lawmakers due to a case of COVID-19.Giuliani and other Trump lawyers won't be able to attend a White House meeting scheduled for Friday with two Michigan lawmakers because they were recently exposed to the coronavirus, Axios reports. This meeting with lawmakers from the state where President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win, according to the Times, "appears to be a part of the president's campaign to interfere with the state's certification process."But Andrew Giuliani, Rudy's son who is a staffer at the White House, on Friday announced he tested positive for COVID-19, and the Times reports he attended the Thursday news conference in which Rudy Giuliani pushed baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud. On a conference call with Trump officials on Friday, when the subject arose of which member of Trump's outside legal team would attend the White House meeting, Axios reports this planning quickly "fell apart" when it was revealed that Giuliani's son tested positive and it subsequently became clear that "the entire Giuliani-affiliated legal team was probably exposed." Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs summed up the chaos by noting that Giuliani being forced to skip this meeting due to COVID-19 comes after White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump adviser David Bossie were both sidelined because they tested positive for the coronavirus.> Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows sidelined after the election by coronavirus so Dave Bossie stepped in to guide strategy. Then Bossie sidelined by covid, and Rudy Giuliani became front man on election battle. Now Giuliani can’t be in the room because his son has the virus. https://t.co/oFMZBxH8Hl> > — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020Indeed, Axios wrote that this was just more "turmoil" thrown into Trump's legal efforts, with a campaign adviser saying, "It's just a s--tshow, it's a joke." Read more at Axios.More stories from theweek.com America is buckling 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Trump's legal team seemingly didn't notice its allegation of election fraud in Michigan is based on data from Minnesota