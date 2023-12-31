Hundreds of Malayali Indians gather to celebrate Christmas and New Year's in St. John's

Soumya Augustine first moved to Newfoundland in December 2022 to work as a nurse. She says the Malayali community feels like one big family. (William Ping/CBC - image credit)

Soumya Augustine first moved to Newfoundland in December 2022 to work as a nurse. She says the Malayali community feels like one big family. (William Ping/CBC)

While nearly 12,000 kilometres separate Kerala, India from Newfoundland and Labrador, a Christmas party in St. John's this week felt like home for the hundreds of Malayalis in attendance.

"We came here from different families, different places," said Soumya Augustine, who first moved to St. John's in December 2022. "When we reached Newfoundland, we all became one big family."

"All the people are celebrating here," she said. "They are not thinking about loss or being nostalgic for home because we can do it here. We can see, we can enjoy. It's very good here."

Augustine, like most of the people in attendance at the Newfoundland and Labrador Malayali Association's Christmas and New Year's night, is originally from the Kerala province in India and moved to work as a nurse with the provincial health authority.

Prior to moving to Canada, Augustine had been living in Mauritius, an island off the coast of southeastern Africa.

"We came from Mauritius, there is no snow and not much winter," said Augustine.

She said the snowy weather last year posed some problems, but also brought the province's Malayali community closer to her.

"It was difficult because we didn't have transportation," she said. "Then we got a lot of friends helping. This NALMA group, they're very helpful for everyone."

Sheena Alexander, the secretary of NALMA, says while she has been in the province for over a decade, the Malayali community has gotten a lot larger in recent years.

"It is a result of health care migration," Alexander explained. "The nurses migrated to Newfoundland to work in our health care system and they work all over the island from St. John's to Labrador."

Though Christmas Day had passed, Santa Claus made the trip from the North Pole back to St. John's to greet all the Malayali children.

"We have a vibrant community with young families and an average age of 35 to 40," Alexander said. "NALMA is a venue for them to connect with each other and preserve our values and traditions in a safe place. And also it's a village to raise our children so they know where their mom and dad come from and so they know at least some of our traditions from home while blending into the Newfoundland way of living."

Alexander said most of the St. John's Kerala community, around 300 people, was in attendance at the Christmas event.

"It's just like a big wedding in your house," Alexander said. "The music and dancing… that brings back that piece of you you'd lost when you migrated from your home to here. You don't feel like you're losing something. You are preserving your identity."

Saturday's event saw a number of speeches, followed by cultural performances and a large spread of food including pepper chicken, beef curry, mutton chops and more. Even Santa Claus himself made an appearance.

"There is a huge amount of Roman Catholics in Kerala," explained Febin Francis, president of NALMA. "So, so many have migrated over to Newfoundland these days thanks to the health care sector."

NALMA secretary Sheena Alexander, left, and president Febin Francis pose alongside the NALMA cake at the start of their Christmas event.

"There's a whole lot of Christian communities and there are so many Hindu people as well and Muslims," Francis said."We have different religions, different castes, but everybody comes here in harmony and they celebrate together."

Francis said the goal of their group is to make everyone feel welcome.

"We offer cross-cultural activities on how they can blend with the Newfoundland community easily and how to remember their old cultural habits right here."

"It's a mix of all religions and all values in the Kerala province and we wanted to keep that here," said Francis. "The best thing with that province is that you have all types of religion but the humans, they live in harmony. There is no fighting, no religious tensions there."

Among the many cultural performances was this Christmas dance featuring some of the younger members of the Malayali community in St. John's.

Francis said the Kerala community in St. John's comes together to celebrate all holidays, regardless of individual religious beliefs.

"With Eid and Easter coming up, we are going to celebrate it together. We just want to spread the message of love and kindness to everyone," said Francis.

"It's beautiful to see people coming in friendship and in harmony and their children blending with each other," Alexander said, describing the cross-religion events. "It's truly heartwarming to see."

As well, Alexander said Newfoundland has been a welcoming home.

"We have been welcomed by Newfoundlanders. So they have been so kind to us. They have helped us in blending with the community," Alexander said.

"We are very grateful for the love and support we have received."

