Hundreds march in Columbus for Roe v Wade, Jayland Walker

Hundreds of protestors gathered in Columbus on Monday for abortion rights and the shooting death of Jayland Walker, who was fatally shot by police officers in Akron.

The two groups were marching separately at first, but later merged as they marched from the Ohio Statehouse, according to our news partners at WBNS.

They marched for nearly two hours, one speaker at the protests shared their response to Walker’s death.

>>UPDATE: Man killed in hail of bullets fired by Akron police was unarmed, according to new details

“I’m trying to think from both sides, how were the police feeling, why was that an instinct and I just can’t bring myself to find any reason to do that to somebody. I wonder what would have happened if it were a white man,” Sierra Mason said.

On June 27, police said an officer was attempting to pull Walker over for an unspecified traffic violation. Police said Walker fired gunshots at police cruisers during the pursuit.

When Walker stopped the vehicle, he got out and ran into a nearby parking lot. Video shows the officers firing multiple gunshots at Walker after he stopped and quickly turned towards them.

>> City of Akron issues curfew following Jayland Walker protests; Cancels community fireworks

Walker’s family asked that protests remain peaceful. Protesters say they plan to keep going until justice is served.

“It’s happening to all our kids, our brothers, our sisters, our uncles, our fathers. It’s happening to everybody. We got to take the same stand because if we don’t, it’s going to keep going,” Christina McDaniel said, who was also at the protest.

The group that protested said they plan on having more gatherings in Akron.







