Hundreds of marijuana greenhouses eradicated, 36 arrested in latest Operation Hammer Strike

Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
·3 min read
Operation Hammer Strike Week 22 included the arrest of over three dozen suspects and the eradication of over 250 marijuana greenhouses, the San Bernardino County Sheriff&#x002019;s Department reported.

The latest Operation Hammer Strike update from sheriff’s officials revealed the recent eradication of hundreds of marijuana greenhouses in San Bernardino County.

The outdoor marijuana cultivations — many operated by suspects in the High Desert, Los Angeles County, and China — were shuttered during OHS Week 22, a seven-day period, which ended Sunday, the SBC Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

During that week, a total of 256 greenhouses were found and eradicated by investigators, who mitigated one electrical bypass and one THC extraction lab, according to sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff's personnel also arrested 36 suspects, with investigators seizing 52,715 marijuana plants, more than 3,575 pounds of processed marijuana, more than $51,000 in cash, and 10 guns, a sheriff’s report said.

Investigators from the Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team, along with SBC deputies from several sheriff's patrol stations, served 17 search warrants at various locations in Adelanto, Apple Valley, Hesperia, Hinkley, Wonder Valley, Twentynine Palms, El Mirage, Walnut, West Covina, Alhambra, and Chino Hills.

The strike was launched after MET personnel received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor marijuana cultivations in these areas:

  • 14000 Block of Lakota Road, Apple Valley

  • 15400 Block of Riverside, Hesperia

  • 39600 Block of Summerset, Hinkley

  • 42100 Block of Friends Drive, Hinkley

  • 42700 Block of Hinkley Road, Hinkley

  • 4300 Block of Bagdad Highway, Twentynine Palms

  • 83400 Block of Amboy Road, Wonder Valley

  • 1900 Block of Slate Creek Drive, Walnut

  • 600 Block of Butterfield, West Covina

  • 2000 Block of Elm Street, Alhambra

  • 1900 Block of Deer Haven, Chino Hills

  • Several parcels with no address in Adelanto, Hinkley, El Mirage, and Wonder Valley.

Operation Hammer Strike Week 22 included the arrest of over three dozen suspects and the eradication of over 250 marijuana greenhouses, the San Bernardino County Sheriff&#x002019;s Department reported.
Operation Hammer Strike Week 22 included the arrest of more than three dozen suspects and the eradication of more than 250 marijuana greenhouses, the San Bernardino County Sheriff&#x002019;s Department reported.

Suspects were cited or booked on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis, over six plants; possession for sales of marijuana, illegal water discharge, manufacturing a controlled substance, utility theft, and conspiracy.

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act and SBC’s ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity, including growing marijuana plants outdoors.

The sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division will continue to enforce the state’s cannabis laws and the county's ordinance regarding cannabis cultivation and distribution.

Persons found guilty of violating the state law and county ordinance are subject to fines, prosecution, and seizure of property, sheriff’s officials said.

Property owners who are growing marijuana or are aware their tenants are growing marijuana on their properties in violation of the state law and local ordinances may also be subject to civil or criminal sanctions.

Property owners are encouraged to contact local law enforcement or code compliance agencies to confirm if cultivating cannabis is prohibited or allowed under specific regulations.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact the Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909) 387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Instagram @RenegadeReporter and Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Marijuana bust: Sheriff's officials eradicate hundreds of greenhouses

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kansas mother charged with leading all-female ISIS battalion

    A Kansas woman is accused of leading an all-female battalion of ISIS fighters in Syria and planning an attack in the U.S. Jeff Pegues has more on her first court appearance.

  • Goran Dragic ‘almost certain’ to be traded before deadline

    According to multiple NBA sources, granted anonymity because nothing has been finalized, the Raptors are finding great interest in a myriad of differently structured deals for the veteran point guard and he is almost certain to be dealt near the ...

  • Pfizer submits data for U.S. authorization of COVID shots for kids under 5 -report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc has begun submitting data to federal regulators as part of the process to win U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. "The rolling submission of data asks regulators to clear the shot as a two-dose vaccine, though it’s expected that ultimately a three-shot regimen may become standard," the Bloomberg report said, citing unnamed people familiar with the data. The vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech is already approved for emergency use in children in the United States ages 5 and older.

  • NBC Washington anchor charged with DUI, six misdemeanors following crash

    Longtime local Washington, D.C., broadcaster Leon Harris was arrested and has been charged with multiple misdemeanors following a car crash in Maryland over the weekend, according to a new report. Leon Harris, currently an anchor at NBC4 Washington, was arrested following a crash Saturday night in Montgomery County, the station reported. Police said Harris was driving along Bradley Boulevard near River Road when his vehicle rear-ended another...

  • All the States That Don’t Tax Social Security

    Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply...

  • Defense attorney for Agape Boarding School doctor withdraws from sex crimes case after AG complaint

    Agape Boarding School physician Dr. David Smock is accused of 11 felony sex crimes against children in two Missouri counties.

  • Man in blue ‘dinosaur onesie’ recorded trying to break into homes, Tennessee cops say

    “You can’t make this stuff up.”

  • The next microchip crisis will be bigger

    The global chip shortage that's kept automobiles, iPads and game consoles in short supply is nothing compared to what could happen if the global economy's key maker of high-end microchips, based in Taiwan, is jeopardized.Why it matters: Till now, Washington's focus on the semiconductor shortage has centered on keeping products on shelves and car dealership lots stocked — but U.S.-China tensions, along with the threat of natural disasters, provide a recipe for an even broader economic crisis.Stay

  • Jailed singer R. Kelly contracts COVID-19, needs more time to file appeal, lawyer says

    R&B singer R. Kelly has contracted COVID-19 while awaiting sentencing in a Brooklyn federal jail for his racketeering conviction, his lawyer revealed in a court filing early Tuesday. The singer’s diagnosis has hampered his ability to speak on the phone about his appeal of his conviction, which is due Thursday, said Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, in asking for a two-week extension. “It is ...

  • Pedophile Madeleine McCann Suspect Reportedly Worked at Resort Where She Was Snatched

    ReutersA stunning revelation discovered by a German team of investigative journalists has put the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in the very resort from which she disappeared.Convicted pedophile Christian Brueckner, who has emerged as the only suspect in the 15-year-old cold case, worked as a handy man at the Ocean Club in Praia da Luz in the spring of 2007, according to the German documentary New Leads in the Maddie Case which will air on Monday evening in Europe.A produ

  • Former Miss USA Jumps to Her Death From New York City Skyscraper

    Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on

  • 2 men found guilty in mass shooting at fake gender-reveal party at Colerain home

    James Echols was found guilty on all counts he faced, including aggravated murder. Michael Sanon was found guilty of a single attempted murder charge.

  • Sheriff offers $500K of his own money for information after closing case of teen found in gym mat

    A Georgia sheriff announced on Monday that he will offer $500,000 of his own money to anyone who has information regarding the case of Georgia teen Kendrick Johnson, who was found in a rolled-up gym mat in 2013, just days after closing the investigation into his death.Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk announced Thursday that Johnson's case would be closed and no charges would be filed with the release of a 16-page document detailing the...

  • Watch: 40-person brawl breaks out in Golden Corral over reported steak shortage

    Diners can be seen throwing punches --- and high chairs --- during the Bensalem, Pa. restaurant riot

  • Federal judge rejects plea deal for Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers

    Deal would have averted a hate crimes trial for Gregory and Travis McMichael, who were already sentenced to life in prison Travis McMichael, left, and his father Gregory McMichael, who were convicted along with William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr of murdering Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Photograph: AP A federal judge has rejected a plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for two of three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man who was chased and fatally shot i

  • Suzanne Morphew's Texts About Bad Marriage With Barry Morphew Released By Judge

    Texts in which Suzanne Morphew discussed her flawed relationship with her husband Barry Morphew, who is now accused of her murder, have been released to the public. Last week, Chaffee County Judge Ramsey Lama ordered the release of several pieces of evidence from Barry Morphew's preliminary hearing, including various texts that put their relationship into context, Fox 21 News in Colorado Springs reports. Barry Morphew was arrested and charged last year with first-degree murder in connection with

  • State seeks long sentence for cop convicted in Wright death

    The former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright should face a sentence above the state’s guidelines because she abused her authority as a police officer and endangered others when she fired her weapon, prosecutors said in a court filing Monday. “She expressed remorse and apologized to Mr. Wright’s family from the stand, and will again at sentencing," her attorneys wrote.

  • Columbus police release second video of suspects in fatal shooting of Makenzi Ridley

    Columbus police released a second video depicting males suspected in the June shooting death of 17-year-old Makenzi Ridley outside a rec center.

  • Stolen 1967 Shelby GT500 found stripped outside of Tulsa

    A stolen 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 was located in a rural area outside Tulsa, Okla., after having been stripped of its body panels.

  • Man arrested after allegedly bottle-feeding someone else's baby in Des Moines hospital

    Des Moines police determined that the man did not intend to harm the baby, but his motive remains unclear.