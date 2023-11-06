Hundreds memorialize slain Whitman woman with killer at large

Hundreds of people gathered for a solemn tribute to remember a 31-year-old Whitman woman who was murdered last week.

The body of Maggie Mbitu was found in a car in the Central Parking Garage at Logan Airport last Wednesday.

Authorities believe her suspected killer, 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe, boarded a flight to Kenya after the killing.

Mbitu’s mother previously told Boston 25 News that her daughter was dating Kangethe and trying to bring things off.

Loved ones who came together for a vigil on Sunday night tried to put their anger aside and instead focus on the positive memories they have of Mbitu.

“People really showed up because Maggie was a people person,” said friend Pauline Muendo. “Maggie didn’t have any trouble with anybody. She was a quiet, calm, charming person.”

An estimated 350 people turned up for the emotional event at Grace and Faith Anglican Church in Bridgewater.

Family and friends shared their fondest memories of Mbitu and the impact she had on those around her.

“We will not find healing until we find justice for Maggie. She did not deserve this. She did not deserve to go out this way,” added Muendo.

Authorities have not provided any updates on the investigation as they continue to work with Kenyan authorities.

A warrant for Kangethe’s arrest revealed that Mbitu was found with slash wounds to her face and neck and a puncture wound to her side.

The warrant states that the Lowell resident bought a plane ticket on Tuesday morning, the day after Mbitu was reported missing.

