Hundreds of migrants arrive in Lampedusa amid steep influx

·1 min read

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people arrived at an Italian island port amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant arrivals.

Italian coast guard ships escorted the boat, which was carrying mostly young men, into port late Monday in Lampedusa, Sicily, an island closer to Africa than the Italian mainland that is one of the main destinations for Libyan-based migrant smugglers.

The passengers disembarked and were taken to a reception center where they were to be processed. Recently Italy began a program to vaccinate newly arrived migrants in Lampedusa against COVID-19.

The arrivals were the latest in a year that has seen a marked increase in the number of migrants arriving in Italy.

As of Monday, 44,778 migrants had disembarked in Italy this year, with the top nationalities Tunisia, Bangladesh and Egypt. The total is nearly double the number of arrivals in the first nine months of 2020 and five times the number of 2019, according to Interior Ministry statistics.

The arrivals have added urgency to efforts by Mediterranean countries to pressure the European Union to develop a more equitable migration policy that addresses the problem driving people to flee their homelands and shares the burden beyond front-line European countries that receive the bulk of would-be asylum-seekers.

Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese met with her counterparts from Spain, Malta, Greece and Cyprus this week in Malaga, Spain and said there was an “urgent” need to craft a European policy that is equitable and provides “ambitious” financing for border patrols, redistribution and repatriation programs.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Greyhound settles lawsuit over immigration sweeps on buses

    Greyhound Lines Inc. will pay $2.2 million to settle a lawsuit over the bus line’s practice of allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents to board its buses in Washington state to conduct warrantless immigration sweeps, the state attorney general said Monday. The bus company failed to warn customers of the sweeps, misrepresented its role in allowing the sweeps to occur and subjected its passengers to discrimination based on skin color or national origin, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. The money will provide restitution to passengers who were detained, arrested or deported after immigration agents boarded buses at the Spokane Intermodal Center.

  • 'They yell ugly things': Migrants in Chile's north fearful after fiery protests

    Venezuelan migrants in Iquique in northern Chile have been shaken by a series of angry protests by locals against settler camps which have popped up in city squares and even beaches, a reflection of simmering tensions over migration in the region. On the weekend thousands of local Chileans marched with anti-immigration slogans and set fire to belongings of Venezuelan migrants, tossing clothes and mattresses in bonfires in the street, after a camp was cleared by police on Friday. Despite pandemic restrictions, many migrants from Venezuela and elsewhere keep trying to reach Chile, one of the wealthiest countries in the region, which has been rocked in recent years by protests over entrenched inequality.

  • Homeland Security Chief Alejandro Mayorkas Tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ 12,000 Haitian Migrants Released Into US

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told Fox News Sunday today that an estimated 12,000 Haitian migrants have been released into the US. The staggering number goes well beyond previous estimates tied to the Del Rio, Texas bridge encampment. Mayorkas also said his 12,000 estimate could go up, as 5,000 other cases are still being processed. […]

  • Garcelle Beauvais Tears Up As She Discusses The Horrific The Treatment Of Haitian Migrants At The Texas Border

    Haitian migrants fleeing political unrest, natural disasters, and the country's rise in unemployment have been traveling from their homeland and other Central American countries to the Texas border to seek asylum.

  • Psaki Claims Republicans Uninterested in Fixing Broken Immigration System

    "For all of those Republicans who are standing at the border and giving speeches about how broken the system is, why don't you join us and be a part of the solution?," she said.

  • Mayorkas: 12,000 Migrants Released into U.S. from Del Rio Camp, Number Could Rise

    Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas confirmed that about 12,000 migrants who arrived in Del Rio, Texas, over the past two weeks have been released into the U.S., in an interview on Fox News Sunday.

  • Biden in a bind on border: 'The coalition that elected him will collapse'

    After promising to "undo the moral and national shame of the previous administration," Biden is finding it easier said than done.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he'll hire Border Patrol agents who are 'at risk' of losing their positions under Biden administration

    President Biden said that the agents who charged at migrants as they attempted to cross the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas, would face repercussions.

  • Homeland Security chief Mayorkas defends Biden administration over border

    President Joe Biden denounced the officers photographed on horseback, saying Friday, "There will be consequences."

  • Biden administration unveils revamp of DACA in response to court decision

    The Biden administration moved Monday to strengthen the Obama-era immigration program that protects illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States as children and teenagers from being returned to the countries where they were born.

  • In Mexico, some Haitians find a helping hand

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, México (AP) — Some of the thousands of Haitian migrants who briefly formed a camp in the Texas border town of Del Rio have found a helping hand across the river in Mexico's Ciudad Acuña. While U.S. officials announced the camp on the U.S. side had been cleared, an undetermined number of migrants remained in Ciudad Acuña, afraid to step foot in the streets after Mexican immigration agents raided a small hotel and ringed a similar camp on the Mexican side with agents.

  • Biden rule to shield 'Dreamers' seeks to bypass Congress

    The Biden administration on Monday renewed efforts to shield hundreds of thousands of immigrants who came to the United States as young children from deportation, the latest maneuver in a long-running drama over the policy’s legality. The administration proposed a rule that attempts to satisfy concerns of a federal judge in Houston who ruled in July that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was illegal, largely because the Obama administration bypassed procedural requirements when it took effect in 2012. U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen, an appointee of President George W. Bush, said the Obama administration overstepped its authority and did not properly seek public feedback.

  • Haiti deportations justified because of Covid, Biden homeland secretary says

    Alejandro Mayorkas vows investigation of horseback roundups‘They treated us like animals’: deported Haitians despair A Haitian migrant carries a boy while waiting to board a bus provided by a humanitarian group after being released from US custody in Del Rio, Texas. Photograph: Julio Cortez/AP The US homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, on Sunday defended the Biden administration’s decision to send thousands of Haitians to a home country they fled because of natural disasters and pol

  • U.S. expels nearly 4,000 Haitian migrants in 9 days

    The deportees, including hundreds of families with children, are returning to a country ravaged by natural and man-made calamities.

  • Texas Border Camps Dispersed, Officials Say: 13,000 Migrants Allowed Into U.S. and Thousands More Denied Entry

    As the White House is criticized from both sides of the immigration debate, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas defended policies permitting some asylum seekers their day in court while others seeking to enter the country have been turned away

  • John Oliver condemns Biden administration's 'despicable' treatment of Haitian migrants

    '"This is not who we are ..." is a bit of a stretch,' John Oliver said of recent hostility toward Haitian migrants on Sunday's 'Last Week Tonight.'

  • Black Immigration Orgs Demand Biden Halt Deportations Of Haitian Asylum Seekers

    A complaint requests that potential witnesses to Border Patrol abuses be allowed to remain in the U.S. while their asylum claims are investigated.

  • Unlike Trump, Biden doesn't have an immigration czar. But does he need one?

    Migrant advocacy groups say Biden’s approach to immigration often results in mixed messaging, sows confusion and makes it slow to enact change.

  • Faith groups aid Haitian migrants, denounce mistreatment

    Faith-based groups — many of them longtime advocates for a more welcoming immigration policy -- have been scrambling to keep up with fast-paced developments in the Haitian migrant crisis, trying to assist those in need while assailing the harsh Border Patrol tactics employed against them. Before thousands of Haitian migrants dispersed last week from a camp in the border city of Del Rio, Texas, a coalition of churches and other groups was providing them with sandwiches, water and other essentials. Since dispersing, many of the migrants have received help from faith-based groups in Houston and El Paso as they seek to connect with relatives and sponsors throughout the United States.

  • Haitian migrants cross Colombian jungle en route to US

    Hundreds of Haitian migrants trek through Colombia's Darien Gap jungle, crossing river streams and going up swampy roads to reach Panama, their next step towards their dream of a better life in the United States. The Darien Gap -- a 1,430,000-acre (575,000-hectare) jungle is one of the world's most dangerous routes, according to UNICEF. It is infested with armed gangs and drug traffickers who often rob or attack the migrants crossing it.