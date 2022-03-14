Hundreds of millions in NC unemployment benefits were delayed in 2020, audit finds

Nearly half a billion dollars in unemployment payments were late in reaching North Carolinians during a period that included the first weeks of the state’s COVID-19 shutdowns, a new state audit has found.

The News & Observer has reported on numerous problems within the state unemployment agency that were highlighted by record levels of jobless claims during the pandemic, including long waits to be approved, online systems that didn’t work and one of the nation’s worst mobile phone websites.

But Monday’s audit is the first time that there has been a price tag on some of those issues. According to Auditor Beth Wood, a Democrat whose office released the report on the unemployment woes, they added up to $438 million in delayed payments.

The audit found the N.C. Department of Employment Security was unprepared for a large economic downturn like the one COVID-19 caused.

“As a result, $438 million of financial assistance was not received by unemployed North Carolinians during a time of great need,” Wood said in a news release announcing the audit.

That number only scratches the surface. Wood’s audit covered January, February and March of 2020. Unemployment claims didn’t spike until mid-March of that year, when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order shutting down restaurants, gyms, salons and other businesses that rely on close contact.

About two months later, in May 2020, following numerous highly publicized issues with the unemployment system, Cooper’s Commerce Department replaced the head of DES with Pryor Gibson, a former state lawmaker who remains in charge.

In response to Wood’s audit, Commerce Department Secretary Machelle Sanders said they did not disagree with any of Wood’s findings and have been working on improvements.

